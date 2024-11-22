Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Canada Removes Enhanced Security Measures For India-Bound Travelers: Report

Canada has announced that it will revoke its earlier decision to impose enhanced security measures on passengers traveling to India.

Canada Removes Enhanced Security Measures For India-Bound Travelers: Report

Canada has announced that it will revoke its earlier decision to impose enhanced security measures on passengers traveling to India. The increase in security screening measures was announced just a few days ago amid growing security concerns.

Federal Transport Minister Confirms the Lift

Transport Canada had introduced these supplemental checks on November 20, 2023, in light of continued security issues, which it said were done out of “an abundance of caution”. The measures are a result of a bomb scare that was reported in an Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago last October. The flight was diverted to Iqaluit, Canada, and once inspected, it was found to be free of explosives.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand clarified the easing of extra measures in a statement to Canadian broadcaster CBC, saying that the heightened security protocols were indeed removed.

According to Anand, “We are pleased to announce that the extra screening measures have been removed. This decision follows a careful review of the security situation.”

Background of the Increased Screening Measures

The increased screening for flights to India was introduced as a precautionary measure by Canada’s Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA). The new measures had caused delays for some passengers as they were subjected to hand swabs to detect traces of substances, additional screenings of carry-on bags via X-ray machines, and physical checks.

When the measures were first implemented, Minister Anand had warned passengers that they could experience delays due to the added security procedures. The measures were intended to ensure safety and prevent potential terrorist threats, reflecting Canada’s heightened vigilance amid strained diplomatic ties with India.

Diplomatic Tensions Fueling Security Concerns

This development came when Canada and India were at a heightened level of tension. Diplomatic row snowballed as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused Indian agents of having a hand in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, in June 2023. So far, he has failed to provide proof for the claims, which have further vitiated the rift.

The diplomatic row, together with the bombing scare in October, probably played a role in Canada when it imposed the extra security measures for Indians going to that country and when it withdrew them later. Even though these measures have been withdrawn, the relations between the two countries remain stretched, posing a potential challenge to both governments and citizens.

Effect on Travelers

The removal of the extra screening measures has been announced and is in itself a welcome relief to many travelers. The added security measures had really become inconvenient and caused undue delays for the people going to India, as passengers were frequently lined up to undergo additional checks. Therefore, with this removal of measures, the travel procedures at airports are expected to become smoother again.

However, the security concerns below remain in place, and it is anybody’s guess whether future flare-ups of tensions between Canada and India would bring back such measures.

