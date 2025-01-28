Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

The Grand Inga Dam project in the DRC faces uncertainty after China's Three Gorges Corporation withdrawal, amid financial and logistical challenges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam


Plans for the Grand Inga Dam, a multi-billion-dollar hydroelectric project on the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aimed at providing renewable electricity to power large areas of Africa, remain stalled decades after their inception. The recent withdrawal of China’s state-owned Three Gorges Corporation has further compounded the uncertainty surrounding the project’s future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Grand Inga Dam project has been a long-standing ambition for the DRC government, envisioned as a monumental step towards Africa’s industrialization and a solution to the region’s energy crisis. Efforts to address the energy needs of sub-Saharan Africa date back to the early 2000s when DRC and neighboring countries such as South Africa, Angola, Namibia, and Botswana proposed an interconnected electricity grid. The Congo River’s vast hydropower potential led to the formation of Westcor, an international collective that sought to expand the two existing dams, Inga 1 and Inga 2.

Built in the 1970s and 1980s under Mobutu Sese Seko’s leadership, these dams now operate at only 80% capacity due to lack of maintenance. The DRC government plans to add six more dams along the river to boost power generation, potentially producing up to 40,000 MW of electricity—enough to power New York City.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite these ambitious plans, the project has faced significant obstacles. The recent withdrawal of China’s state-owned Three Gorges Corporation from the project has added to the uncertainty. Critics cite several issues, including the DRC’s history of poor governance and potential environmental consequences. Concerns have also been raised over the shifting group of international partners involved in the project.

The staggering cost of the project, estimated at $80 billion (£63 billion), is a daunting figure for one of the world’s poorest nations. Despite these challenges, some argue that the project is being unfairly scrutinized compared to other large infrastructure ventures. Although construction has yet to begin, there have been a series of meetings and discussions among stakeholders in the past year.

According to the International Energy Agency, the need for the Grand Inga Dam remains urgent as roughly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity. The potential impact of the project on the region’s energy landscape is significant, with the capacity to generate substantial amounts of renewable electricity.

However, despite earlier projections to complete Inga 3 by 2018, the project has made little visible progress. The World Bank has vowed continued support for the initiative, yet it remains uncertain whether the Grand Inga Dam will ever come to fruition. The project’s success is contingent upon overcoming numerous financial, logistical, and political challenges.

As stakeholders and international partners continue to deliberate, the future of the Grand Inga Dam remains in limbo. The project’s potential to transform the energy landscape in sub-Saharan Africa hangs in the balance, highlighting the need for sustained efforts and collaboration to bring this ambitious vision to life.

Filed under

China DRC Grand Inga Dam

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Fire Breaks Out on Air Busan Flight, Prompting Emergency Evacuation of 176 People At Gimhae International Airport South Korea

Fire Breaks Out on Air Busan Flight, Prompting Emergency Evacuation of 176 People At Gimhae...

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox