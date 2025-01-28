China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

Plans for the Grand Inga Dam, a multi-billion-dollar hydroelectric project on the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aimed at providing renewable electricity to power large areas of Africa, remain stalled decades after their inception. The recent withdrawal of China’s state-owned Three Gorges Corporation has further compounded the uncertainty surrounding the project’s future.

The Grand Inga Dam project has been a long-standing ambition for the DRC government, envisioned as a monumental step towards Africa’s industrialization and a solution to the region’s energy crisis. Efforts to address the energy needs of sub-Saharan Africa date back to the early 2000s when DRC and neighboring countries such as South Africa, Angola, Namibia, and Botswana proposed an interconnected electricity grid. The Congo River’s vast hydropower potential led to the formation of Westcor, an international collective that sought to expand the two existing dams, Inga 1 and Inga 2.

Built in the 1970s and 1980s under Mobutu Sese Seko’s leadership, these dams now operate at only 80% capacity due to lack of maintenance. The DRC government plans to add six more dams along the river to boost power generation, potentially producing up to 40,000 MW of electricity—enough to power New York City.

Despite these ambitious plans, the project has faced significant obstacles. The recent withdrawal of China’s state-owned Three Gorges Corporation from the project has added to the uncertainty. Critics cite several issues, including the DRC’s history of poor governance and potential environmental consequences. Concerns have also been raised over the shifting group of international partners involved in the project.

The staggering cost of the project, estimated at $80 billion (£63 billion), is a daunting figure for one of the world’s poorest nations. Despite these challenges, some argue that the project is being unfairly scrutinized compared to other large infrastructure ventures. Although construction has yet to begin, there have been a series of meetings and discussions among stakeholders in the past year.

According to the International Energy Agency, the need for the Grand Inga Dam remains urgent as roughly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity. The potential impact of the project on the region’s energy landscape is significant, with the capacity to generate substantial amounts of renewable electricity.

However, despite earlier projections to complete Inga 3 by 2018, the project has made little visible progress. The World Bank has vowed continued support for the initiative, yet it remains uncertain whether the Grand Inga Dam will ever come to fruition. The project’s success is contingent upon overcoming numerous financial, logistical, and political challenges.

As stakeholders and international partners continue to deliberate, the future of the Grand Inga Dam remains in limbo. The project’s potential to transform the energy landscape in sub-Saharan Africa hangs in the balance, highlighting the need for sustained efforts and collaboration to bring this ambitious vision to life.