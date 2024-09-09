Chinese Painter Dies After 104-Day Work Marathon: What Happened?

In a case that underscores the perilous effects of excessive work, a 30-year-old Chinese painter, identified as A'bao, tragically died from organ failure after enduring an intense 104-day work period with only one day off.

In a case that underscores the perilous effects of excessive work, a 30-year-old Chinese painter, identified as A’bao, tragically died from organ failure after enduring an intense 104-day work period with only one day off. According to the South China Morning Post, A’bao, who had been bound by a stringent contract since February 2023, developed a severe pneumococcal infection that led to his death in June this year.

Grim Work Conditions and Health Crisis

A’bao had committed to a project in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, working tirelessly from February to May with only a brief break on April 6. On May 25, he fell ill and took a sick day, but his condition rapidly deteriorated. His colleagues rushed him to the hospital three days later, where he was diagnosed with a lung infection and respiratory failure. Despite medical intervention, A’bao succumbed to his illness shortly after.

Family Seeks Justice for Overwork-Related Death

Following A’bao’s death, his family filed a lawsuit against his employer, accusing them of gross negligence. The case drew attention when social security officials controversially ruled that A’bao’s death could not be classified as a work-related injury, citing the timing of his death as a critical factor. The family contended that the relentless work schedule and lack of adequate rest directly contributed to A’bao’s demise.

Employer’s Defense and Court Ruling

The employer defended their actions, arguing that A’bao’s workload was reasonable and that any additional hours worked were voluntary. They also attributed his condition to pre-existing health issues and claimed he failed to seek medical help promptly. Nevertheless, the court ruled in favor of A’bao’s family, holding the employer 20% accountable for his death. The court’s decision underscored a breach of Chinese Labor Law, which limits work to 8 hours per day and 44 hours per week.

Compensation Awarded

The court awarded A’bao’s family 400,000 yuan (approximately ₹47,19,036) in compensation, including 10,000 yuan for emotional distress. Despite the company’s appeal, the initial verdict was upheld in August. This ruling represents a significant move towards addressing overwork issues and protecting workers’ rights in China.

Broader Implications and Discussion

A’bao’s tragic case has ignited a wider discussion on labor practices and workers’ rights in China. The public and legal response highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of labor laws and better protection for workers facing extreme work conditions.

