The two Chief Justices presided over the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between India and Bhutan.

Chief Justice of India Dr. Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud paid an official visit to Bhutan from October 7 to 10, and met the Chief Justice of Bhutan, Lyonpo Chogyal Dago Rigdzin. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral judicial cooperation.

The two Chief Justices presided over the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between India and Bhutan.

“These included the signing of an MoU between the two Supreme Courts on enhancing judicial cooperation; renewal of the MoU between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and the Bhutan National Legal Institute on collaboration in legal education and capacity building between the two institutions; renewal of the MoU between the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru and the JSW School of Law on legal education and research; and signing of an MoU between the Indian Council of Arbitration and the Bhutan Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre on collaboration to strengthen and promote arbitration and mediation,” a statement released by the Supreme Court said.

CJI’s Visit To Bhutan: Bilateral Relations

During his visit, CJI graced the Third Convocation Ceremony of the Jigme Singye Wangchuck (JSW) School of Law on October 8 and delivered an inspiring commencement address.

The ceremony was presided over by Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, Founding President of the JSW School of Law, Bhutan National Legal Institute, and Bar Council of Bhutan.

The CJI was the keynote speaker at the Distinguished Speakers’ Forum 2024 hosted by the JSW Law Research Centre and conducted at the Royal University of Bhutan Convention Hall on October 9.

On October 9, the CJI met the Chief Justice of Bhutan and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral judicial cooperation.

During his visit, CJI Chandrachud had an audience with the King of Bhutan. He held discussions with Princess Wangchuck, taking forward the collaborative initiatives discussed during her visit to India in August 2023.

CJI also called on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay to discuss the unique and special ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan.

“CJI’s visit is in keeping with the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries,” the statement read.

Bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legal sectors was given fresh impetus pursuant to the visit of Princess Wangchuck to India in August 2023, when she held discussions with CJI, graced the 31st Annual Convocation Ceremony of the NLSIU, Bengaluru, as Chief Guest, and interacted with leading Indian law and technology firms, the statement of the apex court stated.

It added, “CJI’s visit to Bhutan has enabled both sides to lay out a robust framework for enhanced cooperation in the judicial and legal sectors. The visit reaffirmed the exemplary bilateral partnership characterised by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels.”

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Airstrike In Beirut : 22 Killed, 117 Injured, Israel Targets Senior Officials