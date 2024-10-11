Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Airstrike In Beirut : 22 Killed, 117 Injured, Israel Targets Senior Officials

The airstrike, which occurred simultaneously in two different locations, came on the same day Israeli forces fired upon United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two.

Airstrike In Beirut : 22 Killed, 117 Injured, Israel Targets Senior Officials

A deadly airstrike hit two neighborhoods in central Beirut, killing 22 people and wounding 117, according to media reports. The attack is seen as a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, as it targeted residential areas, intensifying fears of a broader conflict in the region.

The airstrike, which occurred simultaneously in two different locations, came on the same day Israeli forces fired upon United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two. Although Israeli media reports suggested that a senior Hezbollah official was the intended target, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not officially confirmed their objective.

Escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The U.S. State Department, while reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself, urged the Israeli government to take “all feasible steps” to protect civilians during its military operations. “How it does so matters,” a State Department spokesperson emphasized, following the airstrikes in Beirut, as reported by CNN.

Hezbollah’s media outlet, Al Manar TV, claimed that the strike was aimed at Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking security official within the group, but the assassination attempt had failed. This comes just weeks after the IDF reportedly killed Hezbollah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah, in a targeted operation in September.

UN Concerns Amid Rising Tensions

During a United Nations Security Council briefing on October 10, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in southern Lebanon. He warned that the deteriorating situation posed significant risks to UN peacekeepers stationed in the region. Lacroix also reported that the IDF had advised UN personnel to remain in “protected areas” due to the growing hostilities.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has intensified its rocket fire, targeting more densely populated areas deeper inside Israel. Although these attacks have caused minimal casualties, they have disrupted daily life and heightened tensions across the region, according to the Associated Press.

The growing violence between Israel and Hezbollah has left the international community worried about the potential for an all-out war, with both sides showing no signs of de-escalation.

