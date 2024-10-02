Claudia Sheinbaum Makes History As Mexico’s First Female President

On Tuesday, Claudia Sheinbaum made history as Mexico's first woman president, taking office during a tumultuous time marked by escalating violence from organized crime and a significant budget deficit in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

On Tuesday, Claudia Sheinbaum made history as Mexico’s first woman president, taking office during a tumultuous time marked by escalating violence from organized crime and a significant budget deficit in Latin America’s second-largest economy. The 62-year-old scientist and former mayor of Mexico City was inaugurated for a six-year term that will extend until 2030, with supporters celebrating her ascension by chanting “President! President!” and “Long live Mexico!” during the ceremony held in Congress.

Investor Sentiment and Economic Concerns

Political analysts predict that Sheinbaum will need to quickly reassure investors following a controversial judicial reform enacted by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “Markets will be looking to Sheinbaum for a predictable and investment-friendly policy and regulatory framework,” remarked Alberto Ramos, head of Goldman Sachs Latin American economic research. He emphasized that “disciplined management of the budget and of state-owned enterprises, progress on public security, and safeguarding the integrity of key institutions will be key to preserving market sentiment and sovereign debt ratings,” highlighting the significance of state energy firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The upcoming November presidential elections in the United States, Mexico’s largest trading partner, could further exacerbate market volatility, particularly if former President Donald Trump, who has pledged to raise tariffs on Mexican goods, secures a victory.

Fiscal Challenges Ahead

Sheinbaum’s administration will unveil its first budget by November 15, which is expected to be closely analyzed for insights into her commitment to reducing the fiscal deficit from 5.9% of GDP to a target of 3.5%. She will inherit the largest budget deficit seen in Mexico since the 1980s, coupled with sluggish economic growth.

While experts suggest that comprehensive tax reform may be necessary to bolster revenues, Sheinbaum has indicated that she does not intend to implement sweeping tax changes. Instead, she plans to focus on enhancing the efficiency of tax collection at customs.

“Sheinbaum will have to deliver an important fiscal consolidation if she wants to keep the positive view that markets have today towards her,” stated Bernardo Keiserman, an economist at investment bank Bradesco BBI.

Continuity with Change

López Obrador’s administration, which began in 2018, achieved significant milestones, including a doubling of the minimum wage, a reduction in poverty and unemployment, and a previous strengthening of the peso. These accomplishments bolstered his popularity and paved the way for Sheinbaum’s landslide victory in the June elections.

However, Sheinbaum has promised “continuity with change,” and will face the dual challenge of addressing the nation’s pressing economic issues while maintaining the social gains made under López Obrador.

Investment Challenges and Judicial Reform

The incoming administration also faces a substantial financial burden due to Pemex, one of the world’s most indebted oil companies. As companies increasingly shift production closer to their main markets—a trend known as nearshoring—Sheinbaum will need to enhance foreign direct investment while navigating the complexities introduced by the controversial judicial reform passed just before López Obrador left office. This reform, which allows for judges to be elected by popular vote, has raised concerns among investors and drawn criticism from the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, who warned that it could undermine the rule of law.

