Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Coleen Rooney Reveals Trump's Unusual Comment To Son Barron In 2018 Visit

Coleen Rooney has shared her memorable experience of meeting former U.S. President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron, during her time living in the U.S.

Coleen Rooney Reveals Trump’s Unusual Comment To Son Barron In 2018 Visit

Coleen Rooney has shared her memorable experience of meeting former U.S. President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron, during her time living in the U.S. The 38-year-old TV personality, who is currently participating in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, opened up about her visit to the White House in 2018 while discussing her life in America.

A Christmas Visit to the White House

Rooney, her husband Wayne Rooney, and their children lived in Washington, D.C., between 2018 and 2019, when Wayne played for D.C. United. The family attended a White House Christmas party in December 2018, where they were guests of honor.

During her visit, Coleen recalled a moment with Donald Trump, where he made a comment to his son, Barron. “We were invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet… so it was Donald Trump [who was President]. So we walked in and we got to get like, y’know, the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff,” Rooney said. “So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.'”

Trump’s Interest in Wayne Rooney

Rooney also shared that Trump was eager for Wayne to spend time with Barron. “Donald Trump wanted Wayne to go over and teach his son… like play football with his son,” she explained. During the visit, it was revealed that Barron Trump was a fan of Wayne, the former football star.

The “Orange” Question

In the same I’m A Celebrity episode, band member Danny Jones from McFly asked Rooney about her encounter with Trump. “Is he that orange?” he asked, referring to Trump’s distinctive complexion. Coleen responded with a laugh, saying, “He was very orange!”

This rare glimpse into Coleen Rooney’s experience with the Trump family provides an insight into their personal interaction and the amusing moments that unfolded during the White House visit.

Filed under

Coleen Rooney donald trump Wayne Rooney
