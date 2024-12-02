Colorado Governor Jared Polis Criticizes Biden For Pardoning Hunter

In a bold move, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has become the first prominent Democrat to openly criticize President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. The move came after Hunter was convicted on federal charges of gun possession and tax evasion. While the President’s paternal instinct to help his son was acknowledged by Polis, he expressed disappointment that Biden’s decision seemed to prioritize family over the country’s interests, setting what he described as a dangerous precedent for future administrations.

Polis: “A Bad Precedent for Future Presidents”

Polis took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, stating, “While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.” He further emphasized the significance of leadership, stating that the role of the President is to be the “Pater familias” of the nation, representing the interests of the country rather than family. “Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” he remarked.

Biden’s Defense: A Misguided Prosecution of His Son

President Biden defended his controversial decision in a public statement, emphasizing that his son had been unfairly prosecuted and treated differently from others in similar situations. On December 1, Biden signed a pardon for Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to charges of federal tax evasion and illegal gun possession. The President explained that people in similar situations, such as those who had delayed paying taxes due to addiction and later paid them back with interest and penalties, were usually not subjected to criminal resolutions. He argued that Hunter was being treated unfairly because of his familial ties.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” Biden stated. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here,” he added, signaling that the actions against his son were politically motivated and targeted at him as well. He concluded, “Enough is enough,” underscoring his frustration with the ongoing attacks against his family.

Polis Expresses Concern Over the Impact on Biden’s Legacy

Polis further expressed his concerns about the long-term impact of Biden’s decision. He warned that this could create a precedent for future presidents who might misuse the pardon power for personal family matters, undermining public trust in the office. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents,” Polis cautioned, suggesting that the decision could weaken the integrity of the presidential pardon power.

While Biden’s critics see the pardon as a reflection of preferential treatment, his defenders, including the President himself, believe it was an act of compassion for his son, who has faced personal struggles. The controversy surrounding the pardon is expected to linger, raising broader questions about the role of family ties in presidential decision-making and the balance of personal and public interests in the exercise of presidential powers.

