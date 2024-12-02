Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Criticizes Biden For Pardoning Hunter

In a bold move, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has become the first prominent Democrat to openly criticize President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Criticizes Biden For Pardoning Hunter

In a bold move, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has become the first prominent Democrat to openly criticize President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. The move came after Hunter was convicted on federal charges of gun possession and tax evasion. While the President’s paternal instinct to help his son was acknowledged by Polis, he expressed disappointment that Biden’s decision seemed to prioritize family over the country’s interests, setting what he described as a dangerous precedent for future administrations.

Polis: “A Bad Precedent for Future Presidents”

Polis took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, stating, “While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.” He further emphasized the significance of leadership, stating that the role of the President is to be the “Pater familias” of the nation, representing the interests of the country rather than family. “Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son,” he remarked.

Biden’s Defense: A Misguided Prosecution of His Son

President Biden defended his controversial decision in a public statement, emphasizing that his son had been unfairly prosecuted and treated differently from others in similar situations. On December 1, Biden signed a pardon for Hunter, who had pleaded guilty to charges of federal tax evasion and illegal gun possession. The President explained that people in similar situations, such as those who had delayed paying taxes due to addiction and later paid them back with interest and penalties, were usually not subjected to criminal resolutions. He argued that Hunter was being treated unfairly because of his familial ties.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” Biden stated. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here,” he added, signaling that the actions against his son were politically motivated and targeted at him as well. He concluded, “Enough is enough,” underscoring his frustration with the ongoing attacks against his family.

Polis Expresses Concern Over the Impact on Biden’s Legacy

Polis further expressed his concerns about the long-term impact of Biden’s decision. He warned that this could create a precedent for future presidents who might misuse the pardon power for personal family matters, undermining public trust in the office. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents,” Polis cautioned, suggesting that the decision could weaken the integrity of the presidential pardon power.

While Biden’s critics see the pardon as a reflection of preferential treatment, his defenders, including the President himself, believe it was an act of compassion for his son, who has faced personal struggles. The controversy surrounding the pardon is expected to linger, raising broader questions about the role of family ties in presidential decision-making and the balance of personal and public interests in the exercise of presidential powers.

Read More : Joe Biden Grants Full Pardon To Hunter Biden In Final Weeks As President 

Filed under

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Joe biden

Advertisement

Also Read

Parliament Adjourned Again! How Much Does It Cost To Run The Indian Parliament?

Parliament Adjourned Again! How Much Does It Cost To Run The Indian Parliament?

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is...

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox