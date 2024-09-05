Colt Gray, Georgia School Shooter, Shown In Yearbook Photo; Family Claims He Was Failed By Adults

The 14-year-old suspect in the recent Georgia school shooting, Colt Gray, has been publicly identified with the release of a 2022 yearbook photo showing him in a red Georgia Bulldogs T-shirt. The image, which depicts Gray at around 12 or 13 years old, was shared by news outlets following the tragic events at Apalachee High School in Winder.

Gray, who is now facing felony charges, allegedly opened fire at the school on September 4, resulting in the deaths of two students and two teachers. Authorities apprehended him shortly after the shooting. The teen has been charged with four counts of felony murder in connection with the rampage.

According to reports, Gray’s aunt, Annie Brown, spoke out about her nephew’s struggles, stating that he had been “begging for help from everybody around him.” She suggested that the teen had been dealing with unspecified mental health issues and criticized the adults in his life for failing to address his needs. “The adults around him failed him,” Brown told the Washington Post.

In defense of her nephew, Brown posted on Facebook, urging people to be considerate: “Just check yourself before you speak about a child that never asked to deal with the bull**** he saw on a daily basis.” A relative also expressed support, stating, “Colt never asked for what he’s been through – I’m with you 1000000%.”

Gray was previously enrolled at Haymon-Morris Middle School in Barrow County and began his ninth-grade classes at Apalachee High School on August 1. The FBI reported that Gray had been the subject of an investigation in May 2023 due to threats related to school shootings.

(This is a developing story)

