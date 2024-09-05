Chinese Diplomat Recalls Xi Jinping’s Visit To Ahmedabad, Commends India-China Friendship

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Thursday remembered Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Gujarat's Ahmedabad and praised the relationship between India and China.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Thursday remembered Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and praised the relationship between India and China.

Sharing a post on X, Feihong wrote, “Ten years ago, President Xi Jinping and PM Modi walked along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, beautiful park and pleasant China-India relationship.”

“Today the park is still expanding its construction, and no efforts could be spared to advance our relationship,” the post added.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Orders Execution Of 30 Officials Over Flood Response Failures

During his three-day visit, Chinese President Xi was accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan. During the visit, PM Modi and President Xi were seen sitting together on a swing on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

Sabarmati Riverfront is a waterfront developed along the banks of Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. Proposed in the 1960s, the construction began in 2005. Since 2012, under Phase 1, the waterfront has gradually been opened to the public as and when facilities are constructed.

The iconic Sabarmati Riverfront symbolises the very essence of Ahmedabad. The riverfront complex not only adds to the beauty and infrastructure of the city but also encourages a culture of fitness and sports amongst the general public.

Meanwhile, Chinese envoy Feihong also reflected on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, drawing parallels between India and China as “fellow travellers.”

Link to post

In a post on X, he wrote, “Mahatma Gandhi observed that China and India are fellow travellers sharing weal and woe in a common journey. Yes, we supported each other fighting for independence and liberation. We share common dream of development and revitalization.”

ALSO READ: China, India, Brazil Named By Putin As Potential Mediators In Ukraine Crisis