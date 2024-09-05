China, India, Brazil Named By Putin As Potential Mediators In Ukraine Crisis

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin identified China, India, and Brazil as potential mediators for peace talks with Ukraine. His remarks, made at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, suggest a shift in Russia’s approach to resolving the ongoing conflict.

Negotiations Based on 2022 Istanbul Agreement

Putin emphasized that any future negotiations should be grounded in the preliminary agreement reached between Russia and Ukraine in the early weeks of the war. This agreement, finalized during talks in Istanbul in 2022, was never implemented. Putin indicated that the terms of this agreement were not made public.

Blame for Agreement’s Failure

Putin attributed the failure of the Istanbul agreement to external pressures, alleging that the U.S. and certain European nations instructed Ukraine to abandon the deal. According to Putin, these powers aimed to strategically defeat Russia. He noted that the Ukrainian delegation had initially accepted the terms of the agreement during the Istanbul talks.

Mediation Discussions and Ongoing Conflict

It remains unclear whether the mediation proposal was discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Moscow in July, or if it is a more recent development. It is widely believed that a peace deal is unlikely before the upcoming U.S. elections.

Initially, Putin had rejected the notion of negotiations while Ukraine continued its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region. In August, Ukraine launched a significant cross-border incursion into Kursk, capturing several villages and prompting a strong Russian response.

Recent Attacks and Retaliations

In recent weeks, Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russia targeted Kyiv and Lviv with missiles and bombs, following a deadly missile strike on a military institute in Poltava the previous day. This attack is considered the deadliest single incident of the year, resulting in 50 fatalities and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from online sources)

