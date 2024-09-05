Belarusian Security Forces Arrest Japanese Citizen Over Suspected Intelligence Gathering

Belarusian security forces have apprehended a Japanese citizen, suspected of spying on the country’s border areas and military installations, according to Belarusian media reports on Wednesday.

The detainee, a Japanese national in his 50s, is accused of collecting intelligence on Belarus’s social and economic conditions, including monitoring aspects related to China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative and the situation along the Belarus-Ukraine border. Reports suggest he was also involved in filming military infrastructure.

Japan’s embassy in Belarus confirmed the detention but did not provide detailed reasons for his arrest. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi noted that the incident was considered a breach of Belarusian law but added that the detainee’s health is fine.

According to U.S.-funded Radio Liberty, the individual was apprehended in Gomel, a city where he had previously taught Japanese and organized cultural exhibitions. Liberty reported that the detainee admitted his activities could have been perceived as harmful to Belarusian state interests.

Belarus, a staunch ally of Russia under President Alexander Lukashenko, has been a key supporter of Moscow’s actions, including facilitating the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This case marks the first time a Japanese national has been implicated in intelligence activities against Belarus.

In response to Belarus’s support for Russia’s invasion, Japan has imposed sanctions on Belarusian entities, including asset freezes and export bans.

Previously, a German national was sentenced to death in June for terrorism and mercenary activities in Belarus but was later released in a large-scale prisoner exchange involving Russia, Belarus, the United States, and other nations.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

