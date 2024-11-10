‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das did not hold back while delivering his recent stand-up performance in the United States, roasting Americans over the aftermath of Donald Trump's landslide victory in the presidential election.

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das did not hold back while delivering his recent stand-up performance in the United States, roasting Americans over the aftermath of Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the presidential election. As part of his ongoing Mind Fool World Tour, the 45-year-old comedian took to the stage in the US, delivering sharp jokes about the political climate and America’s love for entertainment.

Vir Das takes his roasts to social media.

Vir Das took to X, formerly known as Twitter Sunday and posted a clip from his show with the caption “America first we had a casual chat.” The comedian gave a comical take on the political landscape, especially the shock and aftermath of Trump’s election win. “Congrats, America, you’re great again,” he quipped while setting the stage for his satirical commentary.

America first 🇺🇸 we had a casual chat. pic.twitter.com/H50H8PiXwo — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2024

Trump’s Long-Term Presidency – A Laughing Matter for Vir Das

Chuckling, Das said, “Donald J. Trump is going to be your president for the next four… 25 years,” trying to make a joke on the number of years he might be in power. “At least, now the mask is off! You know what kind of country you are.” The audience roared with laughter and applause at the raw humor of the comedian.

Trump’s “Entertainment Value” in the Limelight

Like the general trend of Vir Das, the comedian stepped it up a notch to satirize how the Americans get addicted to entertainment. “Trump was always going to win,” he stated, “because he’s too entertaining.” He continued teasing by saying, “You [Americans] have an addiction to entertainment in this country, right?” His comment on celebrity and entertainment and the value accorded to these things in the American culture as well as the political arena hit right on target.

A Swipe at Trump’s “Old White Man” Persona

That was not even the end of it. As well as having a dig at Trump’s age, Das had another go at his personality, comparing the president-elect to other older men in politics. “Your president has to be entertaining, and I don’t know any other 70. 80-year-old White man who is more entertaining than him,” Das said with a chuckle elicited among many in the crowd. His remarks underlined the stark contrast between the sort of personality that was Trump – or, rather, Donald J Trump – and the more hallowed image most people grew up with for political leaders.

Trump Foreign Policy: The Laughable Facet of the Diplomatic Relations

When it came to foreign policy, Trump, Vir Das humorously quipped, “When foreign dictators sit with Donald Trump, they feel like you feel right now.” The sharp remark, here, served as a form of light on the problematic aspects of the interaction between Trump and all the international leaders, and thus this again offered a new level of political satire in his comedy remarks.

Kamala Harris is not “Entertaining Enough” for Americans

As the crowd continued to laugh, Das also poked at Kamala Harris’s defeat in the election. “Was it because she wasnt entertaining enough?” he rhetorically asked. He seemed to think that had nothing to do with qualifications. “Shes more qualified,” he quipped at one point, and added that Americans go wild for the “loser” after elections.

Das Teases Americans’ Fixation with Meltdowns

More people watch the concession speech than the victory speech in America,” he continued, riffing about the emotional responses to the election. Vir Das mentioned viral pictures of backers of Kamala Harris crying after she was defeated and said, “Look at the tears, look at them having a meltdown.” The crowd could be heard laughing at Das as he caricatured the intensity of American political emotions.

