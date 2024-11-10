Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
US Elections: Trump Secures All 7 Swing States After Arizona Triumph

Trump completes a historic sweep of all seven battleground states in 2024, securing Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, bringing his total to 312, with Harris trailing at 226.

US Elections: Trump Secures All 7 Swing States After Arizona Triumph

Former President Donald Trump sealed an impressive win in the 2024 presidential election, flipping Arizona and managing to clinch all seven battleground states. This Arizona election victory, whose result declared on Saturday, puts Trump ahead with 312 electoral votes, compared to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 226. This electorate is very different from the one in 2020 that helped elect Joe Biden, having a majority of 306 electoral votes over then-President Donald Trump’s 232.

Adding Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, it gives the division a lead for Trump. He garnered 74.6 million votes or 50.5 percent of the popular vote while Harris had 71 million votes, representing 48 percent. Although Trump’s victory appears decisive, the national divide remains quite transparent as reflected in the results of this vote with the margin between the two candidates being just about 2.5 percent.

Again, Harris received fewer than the staggering 81 million tallied for Biden in 2020, leading Democrats to ponder why a greater share of their base voters didn’t turn out to vote for her. That has led to a lot of reflection on the part of the party as they wonder if somehow Harris could not achieve the same degree of enthusiasm that Biden brought to the ballot.

As is often the case following landmark elections, some conspiracy theorists voiced skepticism about the outcome and not long after had a popular social media rallying cry: “cheated.” They argue that it is likely there was much of an impression of being cheated into voting for Trump. As for the 2020 election won by Biden with a record number of votes – nearly 15 million more than Hillary Clinton’s total in 2016 – Trump supporters say that is when the cheating occurred.

I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of s left over, so to speak,” Trump wrote on social media in reference to the Democrats’ unsuccessful quest for leftover money raised through their enormous fundraising effort.

Trump’s New Way Of Governance?

Trump signalled that his second term will be different from the first, Trump is set to bring in new people into cabinet and other ranks as a break from unpreparedness marking his first time in White House.

President-elect says that former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not receive an invitation to join his administration. “We will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration,” he said in a statement. These were two figures who had fought him for the Republican nomination but eventually came on board in support of his campaign.

Already, this victory is expected to usher some changes in both the Pentagon and the military leadership.

Speculation is rife ahead of Trump’s taking the mantle in January 2025 that he will clean house in the Pentagon among top-ranking officers who are out of alignment with his vision. During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to remove “woke” generals, sending a chill down many military leaders’ spines. Already reports are surfacing that some generals are discussing the best way to react if Trump orders them to crack down on civilians or carry out his hardline immigration policies.

Trump’s long-standing criticism of the military-industrial complex has always seen him viewing the Washington establishment as a war-mongering institution. His message of “peace through strength” has always resonated with his base, but his posture on military leadership could have tremendous implications for U.S. defense policy.

United GOP: White House And Congress

Trump’s victory placed the Republican Party in an unprecedented situation – holding the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Supreme Court. The final results from the House elections are yet to be declared; Republicans are leading now with 212-202. It is expected they will win a narrow majority with 218 seats. This cohesion among the members of the Republican Party can turn out to work on implementing Trump’s agenda and changing the political weather in the United States of America.

Filed under

Arizona Us election latest news US Elections Us president election update
