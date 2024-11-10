Trump Calls On Supporters To Help Democrats Overcome $20M Debt After 2024 Election

Trump urges his supporters to help Democrats overcome their $20M debt following the 2024 election, citing financial strain despite their record-breaking fundraising efforts.

President-elect Donald Trump asked his followers to support the Democratic Party as a means to ease the latter’s financial constraints following the 2020 elections. In a video on social media platform X, he proved himself shocked at how while there was a record-breaking haul during the presidential elections, the Democrats were financially ruined.

On X, Trump wrote that he was amazed by the finances of the Democratic Party. After raising billions of dollars during the 2020 Presidential Election, according to Trump, the Democrats barely had enough money remaining. He elaborated that the party had been under tremendous pressure with debts owed to vendors and other creditors.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of ‘s left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others,” Trump wrote.

He also told party members to contribute to the Democrats at this time of tight finances, reminding them of the urgency for unity. He told the people that whereas he had adequate finances in his campaign fund, he mentioned that his campaign’s most important advantage—earned media—was costing much less than the money the campaign was raising through the traditional fundraising process.

“We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added.

Kamala Harris’s Campaign Leaves A Significant Debt

Indeed, while Trump’s plea might come as a surprise, the financial headaches of Democrats, even of Kamala Harris, vice president, were no secret. In fact, Harris’s campaign was reported to have ended with a debt of at least $20 million despite raising over $1 billion during the election cycle.

Reports suggest that while Harris campaign did go on to raise an impressive sum, what was missing from the connection of the campaign with voters was all key voters. Balance put at Harris’s campaign since October 16 was $118 million with a debt burden still left.

Harris’s presidential bid did not succeed, but her campaign shattered the previous record for fundraising, raising a total of $2.3 billion, which included money raised by affiliated Super PACs. The Trump campaign raised more than $1.8 billion and spent $1.6 billion.

Disconnect From Ordinary Americans Haunts Democrats

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Indian American origin described the election results as a failure of the Democratic Party to get its message across. According to her, Democrats will have to reflect and do things better.

“We failed to communicate clearly to voters how the party would materially improve their lives. We need to reflect on these results and do better,” said Jayapal

Jayapal’s comments are a heart-wrenching testimony to the increasing consciousness in the Democratic Party on the fact that to win over the confidence of voters, they have to do more than just collect money and gain celebrity endorsements; instead, they have to find issues that really matter to everyday Americans, especially those in economic uncertainty.

