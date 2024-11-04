US Elections: Nikki Haley Supports Donald Trump, Says ‘Not Perfect, But Better’ Than Kamala Harris

Just days before the presidential election, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal.

Haley, who emerged as Trump’s final major opponent in the Republican primaries before suspending her campaign in March, laid out a comprehensive argument positioning Trump as the superior choice over Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

Why sudden support for Trump?

Haley’s endorsement comes as a striking chapter in her political journey. The former presidential contender had previously expressed sharp criticisms of Trump, describing him as “unhinged” and “not qualified” for office during the contentious primary season. Despite this, Haley has now chosen to rally behind her former rival, emphasizing policy over personality in her call to action.

“I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time,” Haley wrote, addressing a potentially skeptical electorate. “But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call.” This statement reflects her pragmatic pivot, aimed at voters who may harbor mixed views on Trump but hold serious reservations about Harris and the current administration’s policies.

The Case for Trump: Economy and Security

Haley’s op-ed was filled with policy-centric arguments aimed at swaying undecided voters. She highlighted Trump’s economic agenda as a stark contrast to that of the Biden-Harris administration, emphasizing tax policies, spending cuts, and energy independence. “We need to keep taxes low and cut them more,” Haley stated. “We need to roll back trillions of dollars in special-interest handouts.”

National security also took center stage in her endorsement. Haley pointed to what she sees as failures under President Biden and Vice President Harris, particularly citing the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which she claimed “created a new terrorist state” and “signaled weakness that sparked Russia’s war against Ukraine.” She also lambasted the administration’s handling of relations with Iran and China, framing these as decisions that emboldened adversaries and compromised U.S. safety.

“Not Perfect, But Better”

Haley’s support of Trump did not come without caveats. She acknowledged his flaws, signaling to voters that a perfect candidate does not exist. “Will Mr. Trump do some things I don’t like in a second term? I’m sure he will,” Haley admitted. “But that isn’t the question in any election. No politician gets everything right.” This realistic framing appeared designed to resonate with voters who might be reluctant to fully embrace Trump but see him as a preferable alternative to Harris.

Haley’s final appeal rested on a comparison of what she described as “enormous policy differences” between Trump and Harris. She argued that these differences are consequential enough to impact every American and much of the world. “On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy, and national security, the candidates are miles apart. And Trump is clearly the better choice,” she concluded.

Rising Prominent Republican Support for Harris

Haley’s public endorsement of Trump comes amid an unusual wave of support for Harris from prominent Republican figures. Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a longtime Trump critic, has been campaigning for Harris and announced that both she and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would vote for the Democratic nominee. Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, also made headlines for her decision to support Harris, citing women’s rights as a decisive factor.

These endorsements underscore the deep fissures within the Republican Party. Yet, Haley’s backing of Trump signals that a significant portion of the GOP still sees him as the standard-bearer of conservative policies and leadership.

Strategic Positioning Amid Potential Opportunity

Haley’s op-ed left open the possibility of further alignment with Trump, should he reach out. “I’m on ‘stand by,’” she said, hinting at a potential future role should Trump secure the presidency. However, with less than 24 hours until election day, there have been no public signs of collaboration between the two, leaving questions about whether past campaign wounds have fully healed.

