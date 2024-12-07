December 7: Why Are US Flags At Half-Mast Today? Here’s The Real Reason Behind The Move

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves as a solemn occasion to honor the bravery and sacrifices of those who faced unimaginable adversity, ensuring their legacy endures in the nation's collective memory.

Governors across the United States have directed flags to be flown at half-staff this Saturday in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking the 83rd anniversary of the attack that brought the U.S. into World War II.

The surprise assault by Japan on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, resulted in the deaths of more than 2,400 American service members and civilians, with nearly 1,200 others wounded.

On Friday, December 7, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation calling on federal agencies, organizations, and citizens to lower the U.S. flag to half-staff in remembrance of those who gave their lives during the attack. “This day honors the 2,403 patriots who were killed on that tragic December morning 83 years ago,” Biden stated.

He praised the bravery of the service members who rose to defend democracy and fight fascism in World War II. “They risked all, dared all, and gave all—not for a person or place but for the idea of America,” he said. The president emphasized that their sacrifice delivered a world rooted in peace and security, proving that “no force—not destruction, death, or the darkness of hate—can extinguish the flame of liberty.”

Biden also reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to supporting service members, veterans, and their families, urging Americans to honor the sacrifices made on December 7, 1941.

Hawaii’s Tribute

In response to Biden’s proclamation, Hawaii Governor Josh Green directed U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff at the Hawaii State Capitol, state offices, and the Hawaii National Guard from sunrise to sunset. Governor Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green planned to participate in a ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial to reflect on the lives lost.

“The day reminds us of the courage and sacrifices of the thousands who shaped the course of history,” Green remarked. “Their memory inspires our continued dedication to peace and resilience as a state and a nation.”

Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds issued an order for flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered in Connecticut on December 7 to pay tribute to the lives lost in the Pearl Harbor attack. In addition, New Haven’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge was lit in red, white, and blue to mark the occasion.

Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey ensured flags were lowered at state buildings to honor those who made sacrifices during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Massachusetts consistently participates in this national observance, recognizing the service and bravery of World War II veterans.

Nevada

Governor Joe Lombardo ordered flags to half-staff across state buildings in Nevada to honor the memory of those who perished in the attack.

New Hampshire

In line with the presidential proclamation, Governor Chris Sununu directed flags to be lowered statewide as part of the national remembrance.

Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers followed suit, ordering flags to half-staff in Wisconsin. The gesture served as a tribute to those who lost their lives and acknowledged the heroism of those who served during this critical moment in history.

