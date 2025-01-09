Thousands are fleeing California due to raging wildfires as President-Elect Trump criticizes Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming him for the disaster. Trump demands Newsom’s resignation, citing water policy decisions. California’s leadership continues to face pressure during the crisis.

As wildfires ravage California, displacing thousands, President-Elect Donald Trump has sharply criticized Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming him for the devastation. In a series of social media posts, Trump argued that the Governor’s policies, especially regarding water management, contributed to the deadly fires that have spread across the state.

Trump took to TruthSocial to voice his allegations, claiming that Newsom refused to sign a water restoration declaration that would have allowed millions of gallons of water to flow into areas affected by the fires. According to Trump, this decision was made to protect a “worthless fish” called a smelt, diverting precious water resources away from the state’s firefighting efforts. “This is all his fault. He must resign,” Trump said, continuing his attack on Newsom by accusing him of prioritizing the protection of wildlife over the safety of Californians.

The wildfires have taken a devastating toll, particularly in Los Angeles, one of the hardest-hit areas, which is home to many Hollywood celebrities. At least five people have been confirmed dead, and over 1,500 buildings have been damaged. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone expressed concern about the lack of fire personnel to combat the scale of the fires, saying, “We don’t have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this.”

Trump’s scathing remarks were met with a rebuttal from Newsom’s office. The Governor’s team called Trump’s claims “pure fiction” and emphasized that Newsom was focused on addressing the crisis, not engaging in political debates. “The Governor is focused on saving people, not playing politics,” Newsom’s office responded, dismissing Trump’s water restoration declaration claim as false. The Governor himself posted on X, criticizing the President-Elect for politicizing the disaster and pointing out that families had lost their homes, schools, and loved ones. “The President-Elect’s response is to politicize it,” Newsom said.

Amid this political back-and-forth, the focus remains on the ongoing firefighting efforts. Outgoing President Joe Biden, who had been scheduled to visit Italy, canceled his trip to concentrate on California’s firefighting operations. “We’re doing anything and everything, and as long as it takes to contain these fires,” Biden stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

The water crisis in California is partly attributed to the state’s reliance on the Colorado River for much of its water supply. However, agriculture remains the largest consumer of water in Southern California, a situation exacerbated by the region’s long-standing drought conditions.

As the fires continue to wreak havoc, many are questioning how California’s leadership will respond to this growing crisis. With the political drama intensifying, the people of California are left to navigate the aftermath of one of the state’s most destructive natural disasters.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement