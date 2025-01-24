Donald Trump Pardons 23 Anti-Abortion Protesters and Police Officers

U.S. President Donald Trump signed pardons for 23 anti-abortion protesters, a move the White House said addressed what it described as unfair prosecutions under the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed pardons for 23 anti-abortion protesters, a move the White House said addressed what it described as unfair prosecutions under the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden. The announcement came just before a major anti-abortion march in Washington.

“They should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “This is a great honor to sign this.”

While an aide present at the ceremony referred to the pardoned individuals as “peaceful pro-life protesters,” the White House did not immediately provide further details. Reports from U.S. media indicated the convictions were related to blocking access to abortion clinics.

Donald Trump’s Support for Anti-Abortion Movement

Trump’s pardons align with his outreach to anti-abortion advocates. He is expected to address the annual “March for Life” in Washington via video, while Vice President JD Vance is set to attend in person.

Although Trump has recently avoided taking a clear stance on abortion, his influence on the issue is undeniable. He has stated that he believes decisions about abortion laws should be left to individual states. However, he has also claimed credit for the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned the federal right to abortion, a ruling enabled by conservative justices appointed during his first term.

Since the decision, at least 20 U.S. states have implemented full or partial abortion restrictions.

Trump’s Focus on Pardons for Key Supporters

Trump’s second term has been marked by a series of high-profile pardons aimed at energizing his base. In addition to the anti-abortion protesters, he pardoned two police officers on Wednesday who were convicted in the 2020 death of a 20-year-old Black man during a car chase in Washington.

Shortly after his inauguration on Monday, Trump pardoned approximately 1,500 individuals connected to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This included supporters who attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in his favor.

Trump’s Controversial Legacy on Abortion

While Trump’s public stance on abortion has remained somewhat ambiguous, his actions, including these pardons, signal strong alignment with the Christian right’s agenda. As debates over abortion rights continue across the country, Trump’s influence is likely to remain a focal point in the ongoing political and social discourse.