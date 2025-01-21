Trump Cancels The Biden-Era App Designed To Aid Illegal Migrants In Achieving Legal Status

In a bold move on his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders that directly impacted the nation’s immigration policies, particularly targeting the CBP One mobile app. This app, launched under the Biden administration, became the lifeline for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and illegal immigrants seeking to enter the United States legally. With the stroke of his pen, Trump effectively ended this pathway, marking the start of his promised crackdown on illegal immigration.

CBP One, initially introduced in October 2020 as a tool to help commercial trucking companies schedule cargo inspections at border crossings, was repurposed in January 2023 to handle asylum appointments. This expansion allowed unauthorized immigrants to schedule appointments for asylum at one of the U.S.-Mexico border crossings, creating a streamlined process for entering the U.S. under the controversial “parole” program. Asylum seekers, typically fleeing violence or persecution, could use the app to apply for appointments, which were allocated via a lottery system. This method, which facilitated around 1,450 appointments daily, was seen by many as a de facto path to legal entry into the country.

The app’s popularity surged, with over a million individuals gaining appointments to enter the U.S., a process that was criticized by former President Trump and his allies. They argued that the Biden administration was providing a legal avenue for illegal migrants, which Trump considered an unfair move that undercut American law and security.

Upon his inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump wasted no time in fulfilling his immigration promises. In one of his first executive actions, he suspended the CBP One app, effectively halting the asylum process that had been functioning through it. A notice on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website confirmed the shutdown, stating that as of January 20, 2025, the app would no longer allow undocumented individuals to submit information or schedule appointments for entry into the U.S.

Trump’s decision to close the app is just the beginning of his broader immigration reform agenda. As part of his sweeping executive orders, Trump also declared a “national emergency” along the southern border with Mexico. This declaration set the stage for further military action, with Trump announcing plans to deploy troops to secure the border and prevent illegal immigration. In addition, the president outlined a controversial economic strategy, stating that his administration would impose a 25% tariff on both Mexico and Canada starting February 1, 2025, citing their role in allowing migrants to cross the border.

While these measures are in line with Trump’s previous promises to crack down on illegal immigration, they are expected to face significant legal challenges. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have already indicated that they will contest the executive orders in court. Critics argue that Trump’s aggressive approach could violate international human rights standards and create further strain on the already tense situation at the border.

As Trump’s administration moves forward with these measures, the impact on U.S. immigration policy, the lives of migrants, and the broader international community remains to be seen. While some view Trump’s actions as a necessary step to protect national security, others fear the consequences of a policy that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis at the border.

The story of CBP One, from its rise as a tool for asylum seekers to its sudden termination, exemplifies the divisiveness that surrounds U.S. immigration policy. Trump‘s second-term administration is poised to make significant changes, and how these policies will play out in the courts and on the ground at the border will shape the nation’s approach to immigration in the years to come.

