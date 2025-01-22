Donald Trump To Redesignate Yemen’s Houthis as a Terrorist Organization

US President Donald Trump has once again designated Yemen’s Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), the White House announced on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has once again designated Yemen’s Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), the White House announced on Wednesday. This decision comes for the second time after the Biden administration reversed the original designation made during Trump’s first term.

Houthi Attacks Escalate Amid Regional Tensions

The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group, intensified attacks on US military and commercial vessels in the Red Sea following the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel. The group also targeted ships they alleged were linked to Israel, framing their actions as solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. These attacks coincided with Israel’s military retaliation, which caused widespread devastation in Gaza.

Biden Administration’s Stance on the Houthis

During his presidency, Joe Biden lifted the Houthi terror designation early in his term, citing concerns that such measures could obstruct humanitarian aid delivery to Yemen. At the time, Yemen was grappling with one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Instead of fully restoring the FTO label, Biden designated the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

However, a recommendation to relist the Houthis as an FTO was presented to Biden during his final month in office. Biden deferred the decision, leaving it for the incoming administration.

Trump’s Renewed Focus on Iran and Security

The Washington Free Beacon, which first reported the redesignation, revealed that Trump’s order not only condemned Iran’s support for the Houthis but also outlined US policy to “eliminate Houthi capabilities and operations.” This move aligns with Trump’s broader stance of increasing pressure on Iran and its proxies.

Maritime Security and Financial Costs: Response to Houthis

In response to the growing Houthi threat, the US established a maritime coalition in January to deter the group and secure international shipping lanes. The Houthis’ attacks have cost the US billions of dollars, especially with the continuous deployment of aircraft carrier strike groups to the region.

A Brown University study estimated that these operations have surpassed $4.86 billion, with a carrier strike group’s daily operation costing approximately $9 million.

Ceasefire by Houthis Brings Temporary Relief

Recently, the Houthis signaled their willingness to halt attacks on Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. While this development offers a brief respite, Trump’s redesignation of the group as an FTO underscores ongoing concerns over their actions and Iran’s influence in the region.

The reclassification of the Houthis as an FTO is a significant policy shift, reflecting heightened tensions in the Middle East. While it signals a hardline approach to counterterrorism, critics worry about the potential humanitarian impact on Yemen, which continues to struggle under the weight of war and famine.