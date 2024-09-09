Donald Trump Upset Over Putin Endorsing Kamala Harris: I Was Offended…

On the other hand, Putin made a surprising statement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he expressed his support for Harris’ presidential bid.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently voiced his disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

At a rally, Trump commented, “The situation with Russia, like the invasion of Ukraine, would never have occurred under my leadership. I knew Putin well.

And now, Putin has endorsed Kamala Harris. I was quite offended by that. Why would he support her? He’s a strategic thinker, but should I be bothered by this endorsement? Was it done sarcastically? I can’t say for sure.”

Trump further emphasized his strong stance against Russia, claiming, “No one has been tougher on Russia than me.”

When Putin Endorsed Harris

On the other hand, Putin made a surprising statement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he expressed his support for Harris’ presidential bid.

He mentioned, “Our initial preference was President Biden, but since he stepped aside and asked his supporters to back Ms. Harris, we will follow suit. She has a captivating laugh, which shows she’s doing well.”

Putin also took a dig at Trump, pointing out that his administration imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

His comments coincided with the U.S. government’s announcement of new sanctions aimed at countering Russia’s alleged attempts to influence the 2024 election, despite Putin’s public endorsement of the Democrats.

According to U.S. officials, three Russian companies were reportedly involved in spreading false information to bolster Trump’s candidacy or support the eventual Republican nominee.

