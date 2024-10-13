Drone Attack in Northern Israel Injures Over 39 People

A drone attack in northern Israel has left at least 39 people injured, according to reports from Israeli media.

The strike took place near Binyamina, located in the Haifa district, with five of the victims suffering serious injuries.

Local news outlet N12 confirmed the attack, citing an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson. The drone was reportedly launched from Lebanon’s territory. In response, a large number of medical teams have been dispatched to the area to provide urgent treatment for the wounded.

More details awaited.