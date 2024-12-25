Dutch Court Convicts 5 Men For Violent Clashes With Israeli Football Fans

Dutch court has convicted 5 men for their involvement in violent clashes on November 8 between Israeli football fans and pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam.

The incidents occurred around a UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

The Amsterdam district court found the men guilty of offenses including assaulting Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and inciting violence online. One of the accused, identified as Sefa, received the harshest penalty of 6 months in prison for engaging in public violence against multiple individuals.

According to reports from Al Jazeera, videos shared online showed Israeli fans chanting racist and anti-Arab slogans, vandalizing a taxi, and burning a Palestinian flag. Witnesses and a local councilman claimed the Israeli fans provoked the violence, which escalated into clashes and arrests.

Prosecutors clarified that the violence was influenced by the ongoing situation in Gaza rather than anti-Semitic motives. “The violence was influenced by the situation in Gaza, not by anti-Semitism,” they stated.

Another suspect, identified as Abushabab M., faces an attempted murder charge, but his case has been postponed pending a psychiatric evaluation. Additionally, six more suspects, including three minors whose cases will be handled privately, remain under investigation.

Authorities are currently investigating the involvement of at least 45 individuals, including Israeli football fans. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the violence, describing it as “hateful anti-Semitic rioting.”

However, she later expressed regret for comparing the clashes to historical “pogroms,” acknowledging that her choice of words had been used for propaganda purposes.

The incident has brought renewed attention to tensions surrounding football matches involving political disputes, as well as the challenges of maintaining public safety during high-profile events. Further investigations are ongoing to ensure accountability for all those involved in the unrest.

