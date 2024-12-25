Home
‘ Putin Chose Christmas for ‘Inhumane’ Missile and Drone Strikes ‘ – Zelensky

On Christmas Day, Russia launched a massive offensive against Ukraine, targeting its power grid with over 170 missiles and drones.

‘ Putin Chose Christmas for ‘Inhumane’ Missile and Drone Strikes ‘ – Zelensky

On Christmas Day, Russia launched a massive offensive against Ukraine, targeting its power grid with over 170 missiles and drones. The attack, which killed one person and triggered widespread blackouts, was described as inhumane by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A Deliberate Assault on Christmas

In a statement, Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of intentionally targeting Ukraine on a day of peace and celebration. “Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane?” Zelensky said. “More than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and over 100 attack drones were launched at our energy system.”

While Ukraine’s air force intercepted over 50 missiles, several managed to strike critical infrastructure, causing power outages across multiple regions.

Energy Infrastructure Devastated

The attack severely damaged thermal power plants, according to DTEK, Ukraine’s leading energy company. CEO Maxim Timchenko condemned the strikes, calling them a “depraved and evil act” aimed at depriving millions of Ukrainians of light and warmth during Christmas. He urged Ukraine’s allies to expedite the delivery of advanced air defense systems to prevent further devastation.

Engineers are working tirelessly to repair the damaged power grid, but regional officials reported extensive outages. “Christmas morning has once again shown that nothing is sacred for the aggressor country,” said Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Intensified Strikes Across Ukraine

The Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions were also heavily targeted. Sergiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk, stated that Russia was deliberately attempting to destroy the region’s power system. In Kharkiv, Governor Oleg Synegubov reported evacuations from Borivske and Kupiansk due to intensified shelling.

Kupiansk, a strategic town in Kharkiv, remains a focal point of Russian efforts. Although Ukraine reclaimed it in September 2022 during a successful counteroffensive, Russian forces are now aiming to regain control.

The Christmas Day attack has drawn sharp criticism from Ukraine’s allies, who have condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression and disregard for civilian lives. Calls for increased support, particularly in bolstering Ukraine’s air defense systems, have grown louder in the wake of the offensive.

The Humanitarian Impact

The timing of the attack—on a day symbolizing peace and goodwill—underscores the profound toll of the conflict on Ukraine’s civilian population. For millions, Christmas was spent in darkness and fear, a stark reminder of the war’s relentless impact.

As Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty, the international community’s support remains critical to its resilience against ongoing aggression.

