Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to respond to a second summons from anti-corruption authorities, as they investigate his controversial martial law decree issued earlier this month.

South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to respond to a second summons from anti-corruption authorities on Wednesday, as they investigate his controversial martial law decree issued earlier this month.

Yoon ignored the latest request by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials to appear for questioning by 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Christmas Day. This follows his previous disregard for their initial summons last week.

An official from the agency stated they would continue to wait for Yoon but may need to further review the case before seeking an arrest warrant.

History

Yoon also failed to appear on December 15 in response to a separate summons from prosecutors investigating the same martial law declaration.

His repeated defiance has drawn sharp criticism and demands for his arrest from opposition figures, who argue his actions raise concerns about potential evidence tampering.

In a televised address on December 7, four days after the martial law announcement, Yoon vowed not to evade responsibility, stating, “I will not avoid legal and political accountability for my actions.”

Yoon was impeached by parliament on December 14 due to the brief imposition of martial law. He now faces a Constitutional Court trial to determine whether he will be permanently removed from office or reinstated.

The martial law declaration has sparked widespread investigations by prosecutors, police, and the anti-corruption office. Authorities are exploring potential charges, including insurrection, abuse of power, and other offenses. Notably, insurrection is one of the few crimes for which a sitting South Korean president does not enjoy immunity.

A lawyer representing Yoon has indicated the suspended leader is willing to present his case during legal proceedings related to the martial law issue.

Yoon’s actions and the unfolding investigations have placed South Korea in a political and legal spotlight, with growing calls for accountability from both the public and opposition leaders.

Read More: Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion In Largest Ever December Prize

Filed under

yoon suk yeol

Advertisement

Also Read

‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

KFC For Christmas? World’s Surprising Traditions That Will Blow Your Mind!

KFC For Christmas? World’s Surprising Traditions That Will Blow Your Mind!

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Entertainment

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox