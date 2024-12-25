South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to respond to a second summons from anti-corruption authorities, as they investigate his controversial martial law decree issued earlier this month.

Yoon ignored the latest request by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials to appear for questioning by 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Christmas Day. This follows his previous disregard for their initial summons last week.

An official from the agency stated they would continue to wait for Yoon but may need to further review the case before seeking an arrest warrant.

History

Yoon also failed to appear on December 15 in response to a separate summons from prosecutors investigating the same martial law declaration.

His repeated defiance has drawn sharp criticism and demands for his arrest from opposition figures, who argue his actions raise concerns about potential evidence tampering.

In a televised address on December 7, four days after the martial law announcement, Yoon vowed not to evade responsibility, stating, “I will not avoid legal and political accountability for my actions.”

Yoon was impeached by parliament on December 14 due to the brief imposition of martial law. He now faces a Constitutional Court trial to determine whether he will be permanently removed from office or reinstated.

The martial law declaration has sparked widespread investigations by prosecutors, police, and the anti-corruption office. Authorities are exploring potential charges, including insurrection, abuse of power, and other offenses. Notably, insurrection is one of the few crimes for which a sitting South Korean president does not enjoy immunity.

A lawyer representing Yoon has indicated the suspended leader is willing to present his case during legal proceedings related to the martial law issue.

Yoon’s actions and the unfolding investigations have placed South Korea in a political and legal spotlight, with growing calls for accountability from both the public and opposition leaders.

