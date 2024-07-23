Earthquake Alert: Turkey's Canakkale Witnesses 4.7 Magnitude Of Earthquake

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale, as reported by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquake, which hit at 5:39 p.m. local time, was centered in the Ezine district, AFAD announced on Monday via social media platform X.

Çanakkale Ezine’de 4️⃣,7️⃣ büyüklüğünde meydana gelen depremde AFAD ve ilgili kurumlarımızın tüm ekipleri saha taramalarına başlamıştır. An itibari ile olumsuz bir durum yoktur. 112 Acil Çağrı Merkezi’ne gelen ihbarları tek tek değerlendiriyoruz. Gelişmeleri yakından takip… pic.twitter.com/wdmmC89kJC — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) July 22, 2024

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated on X, “Currently, there are no adverse conditions reported. We are evaluating each report received by the Emergency Call Centre,” emphasizing that field survey operations are ongoing, according to Xinhua news agency.

