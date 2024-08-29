Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan: Details Inside

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 11:26 a.m. IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 36.51 N and a longitude of 71.12 E.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 11:26 a.m. IST, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 36.51 N and a longitude of 71.12 E. The quake had a depth of 255 kilometers, indicating that it was a deep-focus earthquake.

No Reports of Casualties or Damage

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage caused by the earthquake. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and monitor for any aftershocks or delayed effects. Deep-focus earthquakes, such as this one, tend to cause less surface damage than shallower ones due to the greater distance between the epicenter and the Earth’s surface.

Details of the Earthquake

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS provided detailed information about the earthquake, stating:

“EQ of M: 5.7, On: 29/08/2024 11:26:38 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 255 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

The data suggests that the earthquake occurred in a remote area of Afghanistan, reducing the potential impact on populated regions. However, tremors were reportedly felt in various parts of the country, causing concern among residents.

MUST READ: Brazillian Supreme Court Orders Elon Musk To Appoint Legal Representative For X Or Face Suspension

Recent Seismic Activity in the Region

This is not the first seismic event to affect Afghanistan in recent weeks. Earlier, on August 16, a smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 also struck the region. According to the NCS, the tremors from that quake were felt at 6:35 p.m. IST, with an epicenter located at a latitude of 37.09 North and a longitude of 71.17 East, at a depth of 130 kilometers.

While the August 16 earthquake was shallower, it similarly did not result in any reported casualties or significant damage, which is a testament to the region’s preparedness for such natural events.

Geographical and Seismological Context

Afghanistan is located in a seismically active region, primarily due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This tectonic activity makes the country prone to earthquakes, some of which can be quite powerful. The Hindu Kush mountain range, where both recent earthquakes’ epicenters were located, is particularly known for its seismic activity, frequently experiencing earthquakes at various magnitudes.

Preparedness and Response

Given the region’s susceptibility to earthquakes, Afghanistan has been focusing on improving its earthquake preparedness and response measures. Local authorities and international agencies often conduct drills and awareness programs to educate residents on how to respond during an earthquake.

With no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the recent quakes serve as reminders of the constant threat posed by natural disasters in the region and the importance of preparedness and resilient infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Russia Enforces Travel Ban On 100 US Nationals: What You Need To Know