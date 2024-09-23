Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

East Turkistan Government Denounces Pakistan-China Alliance Over Uyghur Concerns

Characterizing it as a deceptive "counter-terrorism" partnership, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a strong condemnation of the escalating alliance between Pakistan and China. 

East Turkistan Government Denounces Pakistan-China Alliance Over Uyghur Concerns

Characterizing it as a deceptive “counter-terrorism” partnership, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a strong condemnation of the escalating alliance between Pakistan and China.

Taking to X, the ETGE expressed, “This perilous collaboration—marked by joint security initiatives, military exercises, and police training in occupied East Turkistan—represents a blatant effort to institutionalize state-sponsored terrorism and further entrench China’s oppressive campaign against the Uyghurs and Turkic peoples.”

Further, Salih Hudayar, ETGE Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security also alleged that, “Pakistan has not only betrayed the Uyghurs and other Muslims from East Turkistan but has also become an accomplice in China’s oppression. The international community must take urgent action to halt this unholy alliance before it inflicts further devastation.”

Also Read: East Turkistan Government In Exile Urges Action In Meeting With US Congressional Delegates

Moreover, the ETGE described Pakistan’s involvement in this partnership as a shameful betrayal. Despite its claims of supporting Muslim solidarity and human rights, Pakistan has aligned itself with China, which oppresses millions of East Turkistan’s Muslims.

By cooperating with China’s oppressive regime, Pakistan is complicit in its campaign of colonization and genocide, causing immense suffering to its fellow Muslims.

Must Read: East Turkistan Movement Demands Immediate Global Investigation Into Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

Meanwhile, the East Turkistan Government in Exile calls on nations and international human rights organizations to take immediate action against this dangerous alliance.

They urge the United Nations, European Union, and democratic governments worldwide to impose sanctions on individuals and entities complicit in China’s genocide and Pakistan’s betrayal of its Muslim brethren.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

China East Turkistan Government NewsX Pakistan Uyghur

Also Read

Central Government Seeks Information On EY Employee Anna’s Death Within 10 Days

Central Government Seeks Information On EY Employee Anna’s Death Within 10 Days

Indian Real Estate Market To Reach $10 Trillion By 2047: Report

Indian Real Estate Market To Reach $10 Trillion By 2047: Report

‘Lands, Jobs Are Being Taken Away’: Farooq Abdullah Amid J&K Assembly Elections

‘Lands, Jobs Are Being Taken Away’: Farooq Abdullah Amid J&K Assembly Elections

Majority Of UPI Users Would Stop Using Service If Transaction Fees Are Introduced: Survey

Majority Of UPI Users Would Stop Using Service If Transaction Fees Are Introduced: Survey

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Payroll Additions In July 2024

EPFO Reports Highest Monthly Payroll Additions In July 2024

Entertainment

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox