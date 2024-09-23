East Turkistan Government Denounces Pakistan-China Alliance Over Uyghur Concerns

Characterizing it as a deceptive "counter-terrorism" partnership, the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a strong condemnation of the escalating alliance between Pakistan and China.

Taking to X, the ETGE expressed, “This perilous collaboration—marked by joint security initiatives, military exercises, and police training in occupied East Turkistan—represents a blatant effort to institutionalize state-sponsored terrorism and further entrench China’s oppressive campaign against the Uyghurs and Turkic peoples.”

Further, Salih Hudayar, ETGE Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security also alleged that, “Pakistan has not only betrayed the Uyghurs and other Muslims from East Turkistan but has also become an accomplice in China’s oppression. The international community must take urgent action to halt this unholy alliance before it inflicts further devastation.”

Moreover, the ETGE described Pakistan’s involvement in this partnership as a shameful betrayal. Despite its claims of supporting Muslim solidarity and human rights, Pakistan has aligned itself with China, which oppresses millions of East Turkistan’s Muslims.

By cooperating with China’s oppressive regime, Pakistan is complicit in its campaign of colonization and genocide, causing immense suffering to its fellow Muslims.

Meanwhile, the East Turkistan Government in Exile calls on nations and international human rights organizations to take immediate action against this dangerous alliance.

They urge the United Nations, European Union, and democratic governments worldwide to impose sanctions on individuals and entities complicit in China’s genocide and Pakistan’s betrayal of its Muslim brethren.

