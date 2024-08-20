East Turkistan Movement Demands Immediate Global Investigation Into Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

The condition of Uyghur Muslims is worsening in the Xinjiang region as they face severe atrocities from China for speaking out against human rights abuses.

Recently, the East Turkistan National Movement urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, the International Criminal Court, and other activists to immediately investigate the ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The East Turkistan government, representing the interests of the Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan, denounced what it describes as a systemic campaign of genocide and colonization by the Chinese government.

READ MORE: U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken Seeks Gaza Ceasefire Progress In Egypt

In a post on X, the East Turkistan National Movement highlighted that Beijing launched the “Uyghur genocide” in May 2014 and the world is failing to meaningfully address the situation.

“China launched its ongoing Uyghur genocide in May 2014, and despite numerous symbolic recognitions, condemnations, and even low-level sanctions, China continues to carry out genocide and crimes against humanity in occupied East Turkistan with impunity. The world is failing to meaningfully address the greatest humanitarian crisis of the 21st century—the largest genocide of an ethnic or religious group since the Holocaust,” it stated in a post on X.

The East Turkistan National Movement further highlighted that millions of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan remain locked up in prisons and concentration camps, with millions more enslaved through forced labour. The world is failing to uphold its commitment to “Never Again.” But “Never Again” is happening now in occupied East Turkistan.

Many reports from other human rights organizations also emphasize how China is committing atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

According to the OHCHR (United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) report, these crimes against Uyghurs are not random but are rooted in China’s colonization and illegal occupation of East Turkistan, along with deep-seated racial and religious discrimination against Turkic peoples.

The report also emphasizes that the restoration of East Turkistan’s independence is not just a regional issue but a global imperative. It is the only path to safeguarding the freedoms, human rights, and very existence of the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan.

Earlier, a report from Yale University also highlighted the precarious living conditions of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) under Chinese repression.

It detailed severe inconsistencies and deficiencies in China’s legal system, including excessive punishments, widespread prosecutions, and unusually high incarceration rates. The analysis reveals how China’s authoritarian framework undermines both domestic and international legal standards.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Biden Struggles With Speech At DNC: ‘Women Are Now Without Electrical’ Goes Viral