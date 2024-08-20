Biden Struggles With Speech At DNC: ‘Women Are Now Without Electrical’ Goes Viral

US President Joe Biden gave a farewell address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024, where he formally handed over the presidential nomination to Kamala Harris.

After 52 years of solidifying his influence within the Democratic Party, the 81-year-old Biden was met with enthusiasm as he announced his decision to step down in favor of Harris. This move followed mounting pressure within the party for him to withdraw his reelection bid.

The first day of the convention in Chicago was charged with emotion as Biden became teary-eyed amidst chants of “We love you” from the crowd. His daughter Ashley welcomed him to the stage, and he was greeted with a standing ovation that lasted over four minutes.

“America, I love you,” Biden said as supporters expressed their gratitude, responding with “Thank you, Joe.”

Social media buzzed with reactions following Biden’s speech. While many praised the POTUS, others criticized his address. Some online viewers mocked Biden’s comments, with speculation about teleprompter issues.

One viral clip showed Biden struggling to complete a sentence: “Women are now without electrical, wilnado … not allowed, cuz there’s, not without electrical… electo-toral [nods] or political power….” prompting cheers from the audience.

Reacting to the audience’s response, Biden commented: “No kidding.”

Here’s how social media reacted to Biden’s fumbling

Critics took to social media to express their views, with some users questioning Biden’s fitness to serve due to his age and perceived mental fitness. Biden himself acknowledged his age, saying he is “too old to serve as the country’s president” just as he was “too young to serve as Senator” when he was under 30.

“And These Low IQ Dumb Individuals Actually Cheer For Words That Make No Sense.… Yes, This Really Happened,” one user wrote.

“He leers like a loon. Audience cheers, breathes collective sigh of relief he was politically assassinated by Obama,” another commented.

“These people are so stupid. They believe lies and cheer for insane ramblings of an old man. I fear there’s no hope for them,” a third user added.

“I just can’t comprehend their thought process. It is scary how they cheer this on,” another reaction stated.

