US Elections 2024: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris In A Key US State, Reveal Recent Polls

Ahead of 2024 US presidential elections, Vice president Kamala Harris faces a crucial challenge as former president Donald Trump holds a lead in swing state Pennsylvania over democrat candidate. Reveal three recent polls.

According to two surveys, conducted in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania, it shows that Trump has a slight lead over Harris. Additionally, a third national poll indicates that Harris is trailing the former president.

As per Cygnal poll, conducted on August 14 and 15 among 800 likely voters, Trump leads Harris by one percentage point, with Trump standing at 44% and Harris standing at 43%.

Additionally, Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also stood at 5%. Compared to the previous Cygnal poll in July, Trump’s support has increased by 2 percentage points, while Kennedy’s support has decreased by 4 percentage points.

The survey of Emerson College’s poll of 1,000 likely voters in Pennsylvania, conducted on August 13-14 for RealClearPennsylvania, also shows Trump leading Harris by one percentage point, with Trump standing at 49% and Harris at 48%.

When undecided voters who leaned towards a candidate were included, Trump’s lead increased to 51% compared to Harris’s 49%. When Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also included in the poll, Trump and Harris were tied at 47%, with Kennedy capturing 3%.

Earlier, on July 21, following President Biden’s withdrawal from the U.S. presidential race, Kamala Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee and received an endorsement from Biden himself, saying ‘Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.’

