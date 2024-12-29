Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Elon Musk Seeks To Cool Raging War Within MAGA Base, Admits H1-B Visas Are ‘Broken’

Elon Musk has reignited a heated debate over the H1-B visa program, labeling it "broken" and calling for reforms to address exploitation and prioritize domestic hiring. His comments come amid growing divisions within the MAGA base over the immigration policy for highly skilled foreign workers.

Elon Musk Seeks To Cool Raging War Within MAGA Base, Admits H1-B Visas Are ‘Broken’

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, described the H1-B visa system as “broken” and proposed potential reforms amidst escalating tensions within the MAGA movement regarding the immigration program for highly skilled foreign workers.

Musk Suggests Raising Costs for Hiring Foreign Talent

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk acknowledged the program’s shortcomings, particularly claims that it has been exploited to hire low-wage programmers and developers.

“Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1-B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically,” Musk wrote late Saturday. He emphasized his stance, adding, “I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform.”

Musk expressed confidence in changes made during the Trump administration, stating, “I’m confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger.”

Elon Musk, Trump and MAGA Divide Over H1-B Visas

The controversy persisted as President-elect Trump weighed in, telling The Post: “I’ve always liked the visas; I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

The debate intensified following the announcement of venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan as the incoming administration’s senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence (AI). MAGA hardliners, including activist Laura Loomer, criticized the growing influence of “tech bros” in Trump’s circle, accusing them of adopting lenient views on immigration.

The H1-B visa program, favored by Silicon Valley, permits U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers if they cannot find qualified American talent. Critics argued that the program traps workers in “indentured servitude” and allows companies to exploit foreign labor at lower wages.

Elon Musk: Support for H1-B

Musk, alongside Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-head Vivek Ramaswamy, defended the H1-B system, highlighting its importance for attracting top-tier talent.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1-B,” Musk wrote in a heated post. He further asserted, “Take a big step back and F— YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Musk argued that the program is vital for recruiting the top “~0.1% of engineering talent.” Similarly, Ramaswamy emphasized the program’s role in advancing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and boosting the U.S. economy.

Also Read: Why Steve Bannon Called Elon Musk A Toddler

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Congress MLA Uma Thomas In Critical Condition: Cause Of Fall At Kochi Stadium Revealed

Congress MLA Uma Thomas In Critical Condition: Cause Of Fall At Kochi Stadium Revealed

When Was Taliban Formed And Who Runs The Terror Front?

When Was Taliban Formed And Who Runs The Terror Front?

Replay 2024 : Top 10 Pop Culture Moments Of 2024

Replay 2024 : Top 10 Pop Culture Moments Of 2024

Replay 2024 : How Elections Played Out Across The World This Year

Replay 2024 : How Elections Played Out Across The World This Year

BJP And AAP Spar Over Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation In New Delhi Constituency

BJP And AAP Spar Over Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation In New Delhi Constituency

Entertainment

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals Shocking Cliffhanger

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox