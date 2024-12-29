Elon Musk Seeks To Cool Raging War Within MAGA Base, Admits H1-B Visas Are ‘Broken’

Elon Musk has reignited a heated debate over the H1-B visa program, labeling it "broken" and calling for reforms to address exploitation and prioritize domestic hiring. His comments come amid growing divisions within the MAGA base over the immigration policy for highly skilled foreign workers.

Musk Suggests Raising Costs for Hiring Foreign Talent

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk acknowledged the program’s shortcomings, particularly claims that it has been exploited to hire low-wage programmers and developers.

“Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1-B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically,” Musk wrote late Saturday. He emphasized his stance, adding, “I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform.”

Musk expressed confidence in changes made during the Trump administration, stating, “I’m confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger.”

Elon Musk, Trump and MAGA Divide Over H1-B Visas

The controversy persisted as President-elect Trump weighed in, telling The Post: “I’ve always liked the visas; I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

The debate intensified following the announcement of venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan as the incoming administration’s senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence (AI). MAGA hardliners, including activist Laura Loomer, criticized the growing influence of “tech bros” in Trump’s circle, accusing them of adopting lenient views on immigration.

The H1-B visa program, favored by Silicon Valley, permits U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers if they cannot find qualified American talent. Critics argued that the program traps workers in “indentured servitude” and allows companies to exploit foreign labor at lower wages.

Elon Musk: Support for H1-B

Musk, alongside Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-head Vivek Ramaswamy, defended the H1-B system, highlighting its importance for attracting top-tier talent.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1-B,” Musk wrote in a heated post. He further asserted, “Take a big step back and F— YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Musk argued that the program is vital for recruiting the top “~0.1% of engineering talent.” Similarly, Ramaswamy emphasized the program’s role in advancing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and boosting the U.S. economy.

