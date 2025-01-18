Elon Musk Welcomes India Global Forum Business Delegation At SpaceX Headquarters

In an exclusive meeting at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, Elon Musk invited a select group of influential Indian business leaders to discuss the future of US-India collaboration in technology, finance, and space exploration. The event aimed to explore how the two nations can deepen their trade relations and work together in emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and space innovations.

Among the entrepreneurs attending were prominent figures like Essar Capital director Prashant Ruia, Kotak Group’s Jay Kotak, Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik, Oyo founder Ritesh Malik, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Rana, and Aryaman Birla from Aditya Birla Management. The delegation discussed how technology could be leveraged to drive economic growth, particularly in finance and AI, while also exploring potential partnerships in space ventures.

Musk, who has been vocal about his enthusiasm for global collaboration, stressed the importance of reducing barriers to trade between the US and India. He also highlighted the potential for greater synergy between Indian entrepreneurs and American companies in advancing cutting-edge technologies that could revolutionize both industries.

After the high-level discussions, the group was given an exclusive tour of SpaceX’s Starbase, providing an inside look into the company’s futuristic plans and groundbreaking innovations. This gesture not only signified Musk’s commitment to fostering international cooperation but also underscored the growing importance of the US-India trade and technology partnership.

This meeting marks another significant step toward stronger economic ties between the two nations, as they look to work together in areas like space exploration, AI, and beyond.

