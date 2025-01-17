Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Shares Visuals Of SpaceX’s Starship Debris Falling From Space, Says ‘Entertainment Is Guaranteed’

CEO Elon Musk shared visuals of the falling fragments on his social media platform, X, and said, “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!”

Elon Musk Shares Visuals Of SpaceX’s Starship Debris Falling From Space, Says ‘Entertainment Is Guaranteed’

On 16 January, SpaceX’s seventh test flight of its Starship rocket exploded over the Caribbean Sea, scattering debris near the Turks and Caicos Islands, looking like fireworks.

CEO Elon Musk shared visuals of the falling fragments on his social media platform, X, and said, “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!”

The test flight was launched from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas at 5:37 p.m. ET; however, just 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the mission took a turn. SpaceX engineers lost contact with the Starship spacecraft after its engines failed during ascent, triggering what Musk described as a “rapid, unscheduled disassembly.” The spacecraft exploded into a shower of debris, which was later seen falling over the Atlantic near the Caribbean islands.

The only success was that the massive Super Heavy booster, powered by 33 engines, successfully carried Starship into the sky and returned to Earth, where it was caught by SpaceX’s robotic arms, a complex and impressive feat of engineering.

The Starship Test Flight

This test flight was a critical step for SpaceX’s Starship program, a cornerstone of the company’s vision for interplanetary travel. NASA has high hopes for Starship, investing nearly $4 billion in contracts with SpaceX to use the vehicle for its Artemis missions, including plans to land astronauts on the Moon in the coming years.

The explosion has not shaken NASA’s confidence in SpaceX’s capabilities, with experts emphasizing that setbacks are a natural part of developing cutting-edge technology. SpaceX, known for its willingness to embrace failure as a learning tool, will now analyze the data to improve future flights.

Musk, known for his optimistic take on challenges, framed the incident as an opportunity for growth. “Every setback brings us closer to success,” he posted on X.

The incident caused brief disruptions in South Florida, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rerouting flights to avoid potential collisions with debris. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Successfully Executes Second ‘Chopsticks’ Catch While Starship Explodes In Mid-Flight

Filed under

Elon Musk SpaceX Starship

Advertisement

Also Read

Metro Fare To Cut Down By 50 % For Students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Metro Fare To Cut Down By 50 % For Students: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years In Jail By Accountability Court

Al-Qadir Trust Case Explained: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years In Jail By...

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison In Al-Qadir Trust...

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If Knife Was 2mm Deeper

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If...

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If Knife Was 2mm Deeper

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: One Person Detained, Search for Attacker On

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox