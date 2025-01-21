Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Elon Musk’s DOGE Initiates Cuts On Biden’s DEI Mandate Under POTUS Trump

Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made waves with acryptic post on his social media platform, X.

Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made waves with acryptic post on his social media platform, X. Musk wrote, “It begins,” referring to a sweeping executive order issued by Trump. The order aimed to terminate federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates, signaling a dramatic policy shift.

Elon Musk Highlights Technical Changes

Musk, 53, followed his post with a screenshot of a non-functioning website for the federal office responsible for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. The billionaire’s post drew attention to the immediate changes brought by Trump’s directive.

The executive order stated, “This Executive Order establishes the Department of Government Efficiency to implement the President’s DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

A Growing Relationship Between Musk and Trump

Musk’s post fueled speculation about his increasingly intertwined relationship with Trump. According to Bloomberg, the bond between the two influential figures—known for their unpredictable alliances—has become more visible. However, observers have noted that such relationships are often fluid and subject to change. The collaboration between Musk and the Trump administration was already making a significant impact in Washington, D.C.

Elon Musk’s US DOGE Service: A New Federal Initiative

One of the central elements of Trump’s executive order was the rebranding of the U.S. Digital Service, a technology think tank within the presidency. The office was renamed the U.S. DOGE Service and tasked with implementing Musk’s efficiency-focused agenda. The DOGE Service, described as a temporary organization, will recruit outside volunteer experts and operate from an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, part of the White House complex.

Trump announced that Musk’s team would include around 20 personnel to oversee the implementation of these initiatives. In addition, each federal agency will host DOGE teams of at least four members to ensure seamless execution. “We’re hiring to make sure these get implemented,” Trump said.

Narrower Scope Than Expected

While the executive order emphasized modernizing federal technology and improving productivity, it outlined a narrower role than what Musk may have envisioned. Unlike Musk’s broader aspirations for government reform, the order did not prioritize budget-cutting or deregulation, both key issues for Trump.

Musk’s Official Role in the White House

As part of the initiative, Musk’s email address was added to the Executive Office of the President’s system, according to an anonymous source. The development was first reported by The Hill, further highlighting Musk’s elevated role in Trump’s administration.

Donald Trump 2.0 Elon Musk

