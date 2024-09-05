Thursday, September 5, 2024

EU Delivers First Set Of 100,000 Mpox Vaccine Doses To Congo

The EU delivers 100,000 mpox vaccines to Congo, marking a significant step in addressing the outbreak, with more support and vaccine doses expected soon.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is set to receive its first shipment of 100,000 mpox vaccines from the European Union on Thursday, with a second batch expected soon, according to the European Commission.

Significance of Vaccine Delivery

This delivery is a crucial step in combating the ongoing mpox outbreak in Congo and the wider African region. Congo has been particularly hard-hit by the outbreak, facing a severe shortage of vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared mpox a global public health emergency, highlighting the urgent need for vaccine distribution to contain the virus.

Congo’s Struggle with Mpox

Congo has become the epicenter of the latest mpox outbreak in Africa, with health systems struggling to meet the demand for vaccines. The WHO’s emergency declaration last month further emphasized the urgency of the situation. However, the country’s efforts to control the spread have been hindered by the limited availability of vaccines. The 100,000 vaccines being delivered were manufactured by Bavarian Nordic and donated by the EU as part of its broader commitment to address the crisis.

EU’s Vaccine Pledge

The EU has pledged to donate 215,000 doses of the mpox vaccine to several African countries impacted by the outbreak. In addition, eight EU member states are set to contribute another 351,500 doses, bringing the total vaccine supply to at least 566,500 doses. These donations are intended to address the vaccine shortfall and curb the spread of the virus across the continent.

Future Support from the EU

Beyond vaccine donations, the EU has committed to further assisting affected African nations by enhancing local health systems, ensuring stable pharmaceutical supply chains, and fostering local vaccine production. To support these efforts, the EU has allocated a 9.4-million-euro ($10.4 million) grant, aimed at improving access to diagnostics and sequencing by early autumn.

