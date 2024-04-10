Explosion at Italy Hydroelectric Plant Leaves 4 Dead, 5 Missing

A tragic explosion at the Bargi hydroelectric power plant, operated by Enel Green Power and situated on Lake Suviana in central Italy, has claimed the lives of at least four individuals, with five others reported missing. Additionally, three people sustained injuries in the incident, according to an official from the Bologna prefecture speaking to AFP.

Images from the scene showed smoke billowing from the plant, situated at the water’s edge, as firefighters conducted search operations for the missing individuals following the blast that occurred in the early afternoon.

Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, described the explosion as a “terrible workplace accident” that has deeply impacted the local community. Initial reports suggest that a floor slab collapse may have occurred, complicating rescue efforts due to significant water ingress into the eighth basement floor.

While an official cause for the explosion has yet to be determined, Bologna fire department head Calogero Turturici disclosed that at least one person sustained serious injuries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her concern over the incident on social media, stating that she is closely monitoring the situation.

Enel Green Power, the renewable energy subsidiary of Enel, assured coordination with authorities and emphasized that investigations are ongoing. The company confirmed that while production at the plant has been halted, there is no impact on local or national energy supply. Additionally, Enel Green Power affirmed its commitment to maintaining safety protocols to ensure the evacuation of its staff in accordance with internal procedures.