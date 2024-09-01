Famed ‘Russian Spy’ Whale Hvaldimir Dies In Norway

The famous beluga whale, known for being found with a harness labeled “Equipment St. Petersburg,” has been found dead off the coast of Norway.

According to the New York Times, this 14-foot-long, 2,700-pound whale was discovered deceased by a father and son fishing in Risavika Bay near Stavanger on August 31.

Mourning the whale’s death, the founder of the nonprofit Marine Mind which worked to protect Hvaldimir Sebastian Strand, while expressing his sorrow said ‘It’s heartbreaking. He’s touched thousands of people’s hearts just here in Norway.’

When Hvaldimir Attracted Attention?

Hvaldimir, whose name combines the Norwegian word for whale, “hval,” with the Russian name Vladimir, first attracted attention when he was spotted near Hammerfest in northern Norway in April 2019. Beluga whales typically travel in groups and are found in remote Arctic regions.

The mystery deepened due to the harness marked “equipment” from St. Petersburg, which led to speculation that he might have been involved in a Russian reconnaissance mission. However, Russia has never claimed the whale. If Hvaldimir was a spy, he was unusually friendly.

In recent years, Hvaldimir traveled along the Scandinavian coast and was even seen off the coast of Sweden. Last year, he ventured into increasingly industrial and hazardous waters.

But, despite Hvaldimir’s good health prior to his sudden death, the circumstances surrounding his final moments remain a mystery. Reports Strand.