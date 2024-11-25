Father of Missing Maui Woman Found Dead Near LAX as Family’s Search for Daughter Intensifies

The heartbreaking story of a Maui family searching for their missing daughter took a tragic turn as the father of 31-year-old Hannah Kobayashi was found dead near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Ryan Kobayashi, who had been tirelessly searching for his daughter for nearly two weeks, reportedly took his own life early Sunday morning.

The Disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi

Hannah Kobayashi, a Maui resident, vanished after missing a connecting flight at LAX on November 8 while en route to New York City to visit family. Her last known location was in downtown Los Angeles near the Pico Metro Station on November 11.

Hannah’s family, deeply concerned for her safety, described her as being in “imminent danger.” Her aunt, Larie Pidgeon, recounted that Hannah sent increasingly alarming messages before going silent.

“She mentioned feeling scared, and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity,” Pidgeon shared. “Strange, cryptic messages – things about the matrix, it was so unlike her. And then all of a sudden, no more communication.”

Hannah is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, fair skin, and freckles.

The Tragic Death of Ryan Kobayashi

Ryan Kobayashi had traveled to Los Angeles with other family members to aid in the search for Hannah. On Monday, November 18, he spoke publicly, making a heartfelt appeal to his daughter.

“I miss her,” he said in an interview with KTLA. “Just want her to know that, and just want her to reach out – anything.”

On Sunday, November 24, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of a death in the 6100 block of Century Boulevard, near LAX, around 4 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the deceased was Ryan Kobayashi but did not release details about the cause of death.

A nonprofit organization assisting the family, the RAD Movement, later issued a statement on their behalf.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life,” the statement read. “This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”

Family Urges Continued Focus on Hannah’s Search amidst Kobayashi’s death

While grappling with the devastating loss of Ryan, the Kobayashi family is imploring the public to maintain focus on finding Hannah.

“Hannah IS still actively missing and is believed to be in imminent danger,” the RAD Movement emphasized. “It is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to locate Hannah.”

The organization also requested that the public respect the family’s privacy during this profoundly challenging time.

“The trauma they are enduring is profound, and they now face the additional burden of grieving the loss of their family’s pillar and navigating next steps,” the nonprofit added.

Hannah’s Last Known Movements

Hannah’s journey began on Maui, where she boarded a flight destined for New York City. After missing her connecting flight at LAX on November 8, she reportedly attended an event for LeBron James at The Grove.

When she returned to LAX days later, she began sending troubling text messages to her family, suggesting she felt unsafe.

“Her messages became cryptic, mentioning fear and paranoia,” said her aunt, Larie Pidgeon. “It was so unlike her.”

How to Help in the Search

The RAD Movement has urged anyone who sees Hannah to call 911 immediately and, if possible, obtain a photo. The organization is working tirelessly with law enforcement and the community to locate her.

As the days pass, the Kobayashi family remains determined to bring Hannah home, even amid their immense grief.