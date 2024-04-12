FBI Cautions Congress: Potential Coordinated US Attack Post Russia Tragedy

The FBI is expressing concern over the potential for an organized attack in the United States resembling the recent deadly incident at a Russian concert hall. The bureau’s director intends to address a House of Representatives panel about this matter on Thursday.

“Looking back over my career in law enforcement, I’d be hard pressed to think of a time where so many threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at once,” Christopher Wray is set to tell lawmakers during a budget hearing. “But that is the case as I sit here today.”

READ MORE

Downfall in Tourism In Maldives, Plans To Hold Roadshows In India

On March 22, an attack on a concert hall in suburban Moscow resulted in the deaths of at least 144 people, marking the deadliest incident in Russia in two decades. A branch of the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, without providing evidence, has attempted to attribute blame to Ukraine.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns regarding the potential for an attack carried out by an individual or small group who draw inspiration from the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The FBI is increasingly concerned about the potential for a more coordinated attack in the wake of the concert massacre in Russia, Director Wray will state during his testimony.

ALSO READ

Shashi Tharoor Responds To Defamation Legal Notice From Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Denies All Allegations