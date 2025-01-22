Firefighters Battle Clay Fire In Santa Ana River Bottom

Firefighters in Riverside County are racing to contain the Clay Fire, which erupted Tuesday evening in the Santa Ana river bottom and quickly grew to nearly 40 acres. The blaze, fueled by heavy brush, now threatens nearby structures as crews intensify efforts to control its spread.

Firefighters in Riverside County are working to contain a clay fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Santa Ana river bottom.

Origin and Growth of the Clay Fire

The blaze, named the Clay Fire, was first reported around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street in Jurupa Valley. Initially described as a two-acre vegetation fire, the flames spread slowly but steadily into dense brush, growing to nearly 40 acres, according to an alert from Cal Fire.

Clay Fire Threat to Nearby Structures

While the fire’s early stages did not threaten structures, it burned parallel to nearby homes and was visible from the City of Riverside. However, as the fire moved westward, several structures downwind reportedly became at risk, according to the wildfire tracking website Watch Duty.

Firefighting Efforts

Cal Fire crews on the scene have called for significant reinforcements, including at least 10 additional fire engines, dozers, and a night-flying helicopter to conduct water drops. Ground crews are working to establish containment lines as efforts to control the fire continue.

Current Situation

As of now, no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued. However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation as conditions evolve.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Also Read: Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA Wildfires?