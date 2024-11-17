Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
‘F**k You, Elon Musk,’ Says Brazil’s First Lady; Tesla CEO Hits Back

Brazil's First Lady, Rosangela da Silva, reportedly made an expletive-laden remark aimed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an event in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. While discussing the need for social media regulation, she allegedly expressed her frustration with Musk.

Musk hits back:’ ‘They will lose the next election’

In response, Musk addressed the comment on the social media platform X, suggesting that the political party of the First Lady’s husband, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, could lose the next election.

Rosangela da Silva, wife of President Lula, who defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election, will be looking ahead to Brazil’s 2026 Presidential race.

Conflict between Elon Musk and Brazil

The ongoing conflict between Elon Musk and Brazil continues. In 2024, Musk’s social media platform faced a one-month suspension in Brazil for failing to appoint a legal representative in the country and for disregarding court orders to block accounts accused of spreading misinformation and hate speech.

At a Saturday event, Brazil’s First Lady, Janja, stressed the importance of global collaboration in regulating social networks, suggesting that no single country can address the issue on its own. She also called for greater involvement from the United States in this effort.

Parties exchanging insults

Musk, a prominent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, will soon lead the US Department of Government Efficiency in the upcoming administration. During her speech, Janja praised Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, highlighting his critical role in Brazil’s efforts against Facebook.

Her comments referenced the ongoing tensions between Moraes and Musk, with both parties exchanging insults. As one South American nation distances itself from the US, another seeks to strengthen its ties with the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, at Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Trump welcomed Argentina’s President Javier Milei with enthusiasm. Trump lauded Milei’s achievements, describing them as impressive and labeling him a “MAGA person.” Milei reciprocated by calling Trump’s victory “the greatest political comeback in history,” asserting that “the forces of heaven are on our side.”

Read More: Myanmar’s Military Leader Makes His First Visit to China

brazil Brazil First Lady Elon Musk Tesla CEO Elon Musk
