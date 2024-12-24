Flash Flood Warning Issued For North Texas As Heavy Rain Soaks Dallas On Christmas Eve

A Flash Flood Warning is set for Christmas Eve for Dallas and Tarrant counties because of heavy rains. There are reports in some areas of over two inches of rain, but the storms are going to get worse, meaning chances of flood, hail, and gusty winds that will persist throughout the day.

Heavy rain and potential flooding for parts of North Texas this Christmas Eve. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 2:30 PM, with radar estimates already showing over two inches in some areas.

The forecast for Tuesday shows a rapid intensification of rain and storms throughout the morning. The stronger storms may have heavier rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding. By afternoon, the heaviest rain is expected to shift toward areas east and south of the Metroplex as a cold front moves in.

While the overall severe weather risk is low, isolated storms may still produce small hail and gusty winds. Flooding remains a primary concern due to the heavy downpours.

During the latter part of the day, residents in the eastern regions can expect scattered drizzle and light rain. Christmas morning will start off with temperatures around 50°F with high humidity and thick cloud cover. Temperatures are expected to remain cool during the afternoon in the 50s as an inversion layer holds the clouds in place.

Stronger Storms With Chance Of Hail

Another weather system is expected to affect North Texas on Thursday. This system, characterized by a rapidly rotating pocket of cold air and strong atmospheric lift, is expected to bring storms during the morning and midday hours.

Quarter-sized hail and winds at speeds above 50 mph could be present. The taller storms will most impact areas where heavy surface moisture from this previous rain exists, meaning east and southeast Texas to have the worst effects of it. The storms will likely clear the area in time for the afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Friday brings another disturbance, but this one is expected to have limited moisture, reducing the likelihood of widespread rain. Temperatures are predicted to rise to the mid-60s under partly sunny skies, with only light shower chances.

Pacific air should dominate the region by the weekend. A cold front will pass through Saturday but will not be strong enough to bring any significant drops in temperature; it’ll only change wind direction. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s by Sunday and Monday, providing a warmer opening to the new week.

ALSO READ | Russian Cargo Ship Ursa Major Sinks in Mediterranean After Explosion, Two Crew Members Missing