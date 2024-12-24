Russian Cargo Ship Ursa Major Sinks in Mediterranean After Explosion, Two Crew Members Missing

A Russian cargo ship, Ursa Major, sank in the Mediterranean Sea after a massive explosion occurred in its engine room. The explosion took place overnight, while the vessel was in international waters. The blast caused severe damage to the ship, resulting in the vessel sinking and leaving two of the 16 crew members missing.

Rescue Operations and Crew Members Saved

Following the distress signal from the Ursa Major on Monday, Spain’s maritime rescue service sprang into action. The distress call reported that the ship was listing to starboard, and a lifeboat had been deployed. In response, two vessels and a helicopter were sent to the scene. While 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued and brought safely to Spain’s port of Cartagena, two crew members remain unaccounted for. A search operation is ongoing to locate the missing crew members.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. The Russian embassy in Spain confirmed that they are in close contact with local officials and are monitoring the situation. The explosion has raised concerns about the condition of the ship and the cause behind such a catastrophic event, especially given that the Ursa Major had undergone repairs in November in preparation for a planned voyage.

Ship’s Specifications and Ownership

The Ursa Major was a large cargo vessel with a capacity of 1,200 tons and the ability to carry 120 vehicles. It was operated by Oboronlogistika, a Russian company under the country’s defense ministry responsible for transporting military and civilian goods. The ship had been en route to Vladivostok port at the time of the explosion. The company’s recent maintenance of the vessel has raised questions about potential failures despite the repairs.

A Russian warship arrived at the scene to assist with the ongoing search and rescue operations. The involvement of both Spanish and Russian authorities reflects the collaborative international efforts to address maritime disasters and support rescue operations. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover the cause of the explosion and ensure the safety of the remaining crew.

The Ongoing Search and Rescue Mission

With two crew members still missing, the search operation continues. This tragic incident highlights the risks faced by vessels navigating international waters and the importance of swift and coordinated responses in maritime emergencies. Authorities are hopeful that the remaining crew members will be found soon, and their families are in the thoughts of both the rescue teams and the international community.

The Ursa Major disaster serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by global shipping industries and the need for continued efforts to improve maritime safety. The rescue operations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Read More : Bangladesh And Pakistan Strengthen Maritime Ties With Arrival Of Second Cargo Ship