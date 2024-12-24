Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Russian Cargo Ship Ursa Major Sinks in Mediterranean After Explosion, Two Crew Members Missing

A Russian cargo ship, Ursa Major, sank in the Mediterranean Sea after a massive explosion occurred in its engine room. The explosion took place overnight, while the vessel was in international waters.

Russian Cargo Ship Ursa Major Sinks in Mediterranean After Explosion, Two Crew Members Missing

A Russian cargo ship, Ursa Major, sank in the Mediterranean Sea after a massive explosion occurred in its engine room. The explosion took place overnight, while the vessel was in international waters. The blast caused severe damage to the ship, resulting in the vessel sinking and leaving two of the 16 crew members missing.

Rescue Operations and Crew Members Saved

Following the distress signal from the Ursa Major on Monday, Spain’s maritime rescue service sprang into action. The distress call reported that the ship was listing to starboard, and a lifeboat had been deployed. In response, two vessels and a helicopter were sent to the scene. While 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued and brought safely to Spain’s port of Cartagena, two crew members remain unaccounted for. A search operation is ongoing to locate the missing crew members.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. The Russian embassy in Spain confirmed that they are in close contact with local officials and are monitoring the situation. The explosion has raised concerns about the condition of the ship and the cause behind such a catastrophic event, especially given that the Ursa Major had undergone repairs in November in preparation for a planned voyage.

Ship’s Specifications and Ownership

The Ursa Major was a large cargo vessel with a capacity of 1,200 tons and the ability to carry 120 vehicles. It was operated by Oboronlogistika, a Russian company under the country’s defense ministry responsible for transporting military and civilian goods. The ship had been en route to Vladivostok port at the time of the explosion. The company’s recent maintenance of the vessel has raised questions about potential failures despite the repairs.

A Russian warship arrived at the scene to assist with the ongoing search and rescue operations. The involvement of both Spanish and Russian authorities reflects the collaborative international efforts to address maritime disasters and support rescue operations. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover the cause of the explosion and ensure the safety of the remaining crew.

The Ongoing Search and Rescue Mission

With two crew members still missing, the search operation continues. This tragic incident highlights the risks faced by vessels navigating international waters and the importance of swift and coordinated responses in maritime emergencies. Authorities are hopeful that the remaining crew members will be found soon, and their families are in the thoughts of both the rescue teams and the international community.

The Ursa Major disaster serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by global shipping industries and the need for continued efforts to improve maritime safety. The rescue operations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Read More : Bangladesh And Pakistan Strengthen Maritime Ties With Arrival Of Second Cargo Ship

Filed under

Russian Cargo Ship World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend School”

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend...

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand...

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This Christmas

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This...

Entertainment

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox