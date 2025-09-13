Former Indian envoy calls Sushila Karki's appointment as interim PM "stabilising influence" for Nepal

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Welcoming the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Jayant Prasad said her leadership comes at a “dire time” and will help bring stability to the crisis-hit country.

“Nepal was desperately in search of a stabilising influence, and I think this is a good development because Sushila Karki is known to be an independent and a fair-minded person, and she’ll be able to conduct elections, not like Bangladesh, where no elections have taken place for more than a year, despite having a caretaker government,” Prasad told ANI.

He expressed confidence that Karki would be able to manage the transition to the polls. “I’m pretty sure that Sushila Karki will be able to manage the next elections,” he said.

Recalling an earlier precedent, Prasad noted that Nepal had gone through a similar phase in 2013 when the then Chief Justice assumed charge of the government after an all-party consensus and successfully conducted elections. “In 2013, as well, the Chief Justice at that time took the reins of government into his hands following an all-party consensus around it and got the elections conducted,” he said.

With Nepal heading for fresh polls on March 5, 2026, after the dissolution of Parliament, Prasad said Karki’s takeover would restore confidence in the political process. “So it’s a very dire situation, and Sushila Karki taking over at this time is going to definitely stabilise the situation,” he added.

Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, was sworn in on Friday to head a six-month interim government following violent anti-corruption protests that led to the fall of the previous administration.

Announcing the decision, the President’s Office said the dissolution of the Parliament was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

“Honourable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, as per the recommendation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Sushila Karki, has dissolved the current House of Representatives with effect from 11:00 PM on Friday, Bhadra 27, 2082 BS. The date for the election of the new House of Representatives has been fixed as Thursday, Falgun 21, 2082 BS (i.e. 5 March 2026)”, the statment from the President’s office read. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.