Former NY Governor Aide Linda Sun And Husband Charged With Acting as Chinese Agents

Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and her husband Chris Hu have been charged with conspiring on behalf of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced. Sun, who served as Hochul's deputy chief of staff until March 2023, was arrested on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court later today. Hu also faces criminal charges.

Prosecutors allege that Sun obstructed meetings between Taiwanese officials and New York state representatives and attempted to arrange a high-profile visit to China. In exchange, Chinese government representatives are said to have facilitated millions of dollars in transactions for Hu, who had business dealings in China.

“These allegations are serious,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. “The charges against Sun and Hu reflect our commitment to holding accountable those who act in the service of foreign governments without disclosing their affiliations.”

The couple allegedly used the illicit funds to purchase a 2024 Ferrari Roma and acquire real estate worth approximately $6 million on Long Island and in Honolulu. They also received extravagant gifts, including salted ducks from a Chinese official’s personal chef, delivered to Sun’s parents.

Hochul’s office responded to the misconduct by promptly reporting it to law enforcement. “Upon discovering evidence of wrongdoing, we took immediate action and have cooperated fully with the investigation,” said a spokesperson for Governor Hochul.

Sun faces eight counts, including failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and money laundering conspiracy. Hu faces two counts related to bank fraud. This case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on individuals acting on behalf of foreign governments without proper registration.

Lawyers for Sun and Hu have not yet commented, and China’s embassy in Washington has not responded to requests for a statement.

