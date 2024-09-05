Thursday, September 5, 2024

France: Ex EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier Becomes Country’s New Prime Minister

Two months after an inconclusive snap election held in early July, French President Emmanuel Macron named former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as the country's new Prime Minister on Thursday.

As per Elysee Palace, President Emmanuel Macron entrusted Barnier with forming a government.

But, this 73-year-old conservative now faces a no-confidence vote in the lower house of parliament before he can officially take office.

This announcement aims to resolve the weeks-long political deadlock and address the hung parliament situation following the unexpected victory of the five-party left-wing New Popular Front coalition in the July 7 run-off election.

In this election, Macron’s centrist “Together” bloc finished second, while the far-right Rassemblement National secured third place.

As a result, it led to the formation of caretaker government, as none of the factions won the 289 seats needed for an absolute majority.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron called for snap elections in June after the RN defeated his center-right Renaissance Party in the European Parliament elections.

