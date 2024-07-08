The Polling projections that were released on Sunday revealed that a left-wing coalition has emerged victorious in France’s snap parliamentary elections. This outcome has, reportedly, placed President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance in the second place while the far-right faction led by Marine Le Pen in third.

No single alliance is reported to have secured a majority in the elections in France. While the final vote count isexpectedot be revealed late on Sunday or early on Monday, after the elections that were held about four weeks ago, projections indicate that Macron has lost control of Parliament. With the far right significantly increasing its parliamentary seats but falling short of anticipated gains, the elections seem to be a significant gamble by President Macron.

These snap legislative elections, critical for a nuclear-armed nation and a major global economy, will have far-reaching implications for the war in Ukraine, international diplomacy, and Europe’s economic stability.

France is now in a process of complex political positioning for the next several weeks which focus on the appointment of a new prime minister and control on the lower house of parliament – the National Assembly. Macron could have to preside over a government with a prime minister sowing many of the domestic policies that he stands for, a situation that is likely to slow down his governments agenda.

If these projections are confirmed by official counts, France—a cornerstone of the European Union and its second-largest economy—will face profound uncertainty, with no clear partner for Macron in governing the country.



The timing of this political upheaval is particularly problematic, as the Paris Olympics are set to begin in less than three weeks. This global event will take place amidst domestic instability, drawing international attention to France’s internal challenges.



For Macron’s centrist faction, the legislative elections have been disastrous. Macron shocked France, and even members of his own government, by dissolving the National Assembly following the far right’s surge in the European elections. He hoped that returning to the ballot box would clarify France’s political direction, banking on voters shifting back to the center. However, instead of consolidating support, millions of voters on both the left and right seized the opportunity to express their discontent, resulting in a fractured parliament likely filled with lawmakers hostile to Macron and his pro-business policies.



Also read: UK’s Labour Party Changed Its Stance On Kashmir, Here’s When & Why

In the first round of voting, candidates from the far-right National Rally gained unprecedented support. A coalition of left-wing parties secured second place, with Macron’s centrist alliance trailing in third. The result is a hung parliament, with no bloc close to the 289 seats needed for an absolute majority in the National Assembly. This situation is unprecedented in modern French politics and heralds a period of political turmoil.



It must also be noted that unlike many of the European countries France has no strong tradition of or reliance on coalition governments. The binary opposition characteristic of this rather quick and intense election campaign is an obvious factor that challenges the formation of a coalition. The campaign was one of the vilest witnessed in the French political scene such that over 50 candidates claimed to have been physically assaulted. Some of the vices included racism, antisemitism, and Russian disinformation. A total of 30,000 policemen are to be used on Sunday for the second round of the voting, which shows that quite a lot is at stake, and this means that tensions may rise should the outcome of the vote not satisfy all conflict parties.



The formation of any coalition will be, thus, somewhat shaky and vulnerable to no-confidence motions that may bring down the government. Prolonged political uncertainty could increase demands from McCain opposition for him to resign before the end of his term. Another dissolution of Parliament cannot be carried out in the following one year according to the French Constitution, so this possibility to handle the situation is also excluded.

Show Full Article