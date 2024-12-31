Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gaza Healthcare Nearing ‘Total Collapse’ Due To Israeli Strikes: UN

A UN report warns that Israeli strikes on hospitals in Gaza have pushed the healthcare system to the brink of collapse. With extensive damage to medical facilities and rising casualties, the report highlights grave concerns about Israel’s adherence to international law and calls for independent investigations into these attacks.

Gaza Healthcare Nearing ‘Total Collapse’ Due To Israeli Strikes: UN

A UN report has highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s healthcare system, signaling its near collapse. Attacks on hospitals and medical facilities have critically impaired healthcare access, with casualties mounting and infrastructure severely damaged. The report raises serious concerns about Israel’s adherence to international law, particularly regarding the protection of medical facilities in conflict zones.

Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Healthcare to the Brink

According to the UN’s latest findings, Israeli strikes between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024, have targeted hospitals and medical centers in Gaza, causing significant destruction. The strikes have left 27 hospitals and 12 medical facilities severely damaged or destroyed. Medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and medics, have been killed, while vital infrastructure is either severely damaged or obliterated.

The UN Human Rights Office, in its 23-page report titled “Attacks on Hospitals During the Escalation of Hostilities in Gaza,” called these strikes a direct threat to civilian lives and healthcare access. The report criticized Israel for its failure to substantiate its claims that Gaza hospitals were being used for military purposes, labeling such accusations vague and unsupported.

Hospitals Become “Death Traps” Amid Ongoing Bombing

UN human rights chief Volker Turk described Gaza’s hospitals as “death traps” for patients and medical staff, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. These medical facilities, which should serve as sanctuaries in times of war, have instead become targets in a devastating conflict. Turk emphasized that the protection of hospitals and medical workers is critical under international humanitarian law.

The ongoing war, which began with the unprecedented Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has claimed thousands of lives, with more than 45,500 people reported dead in Gaza, the majority of whom are civilians. Despite claims that Gaza hospitals were being misused by Palestinian groups, the UN asserts that credible information to substantiate these allegations has been lacking.

Call for Independent Investigations and Accountability

The UN report ends with a call for independent investigations into the attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza. The report stresses the importance of thorough, transparent, and unbiased probes to ensure accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Furthermore, the UN urges Israel, as the occupying power, to facilitate access to adequate healthcare for Palestinians and to prioritize the restoration of Gaza’s healthcare system for future recovery efforts. The report also demands the immediate release of medical workers arbitrarily detained during the conflict.

Filed under

GAZA HEALTHCARE

Advertisement

Also Read

Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Whistling Banned And Masks Made Mandatory: Bengaluru Takes Major Security Steps For New Year’s Eve...

NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

NGT Cracks Down On Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu River, Issues Notices

Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile Picture

Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile...

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee Declared The Poorest: ADR Report 

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee...

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball...

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox