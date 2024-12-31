Gaza Healthcare Nearing ‘Total Collapse’ Due To Israeli Strikes: UN

A UN report warns that Israeli strikes on hospitals in Gaza have pushed the healthcare system to the brink of collapse. With extensive damage to medical facilities and rising casualties, the report highlights grave concerns about Israel’s adherence to international law and calls for independent investigations into these attacks.

A UN report has highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s healthcare system, signaling its near collapse. Attacks on hospitals and medical facilities have critically impaired healthcare access, with casualties mounting and infrastructure severely damaged. The report raises serious concerns about Israel’s adherence to international law, particularly regarding the protection of medical facilities in conflict zones.

Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Healthcare to the Brink

According to the UN’s latest findings, Israeli strikes between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024, have targeted hospitals and medical centers in Gaza, causing significant destruction. The strikes have left 27 hospitals and 12 medical facilities severely damaged or destroyed. Medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and medics, have been killed, while vital infrastructure is either severely damaged or obliterated.

The UN Human Rights Office, in its 23-page report titled “Attacks on Hospitals During the Escalation of Hostilities in Gaza,” called these strikes a direct threat to civilian lives and healthcare access. The report criticized Israel for its failure to substantiate its claims that Gaza hospitals were being used for military purposes, labeling such accusations vague and unsupported.

Hospitals Become “Death Traps” Amid Ongoing Bombing

UN human rights chief Volker Turk described Gaza’s hospitals as “death traps” for patients and medical staff, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. These medical facilities, which should serve as sanctuaries in times of war, have instead become targets in a devastating conflict. Turk emphasized that the protection of hospitals and medical workers is critical under international humanitarian law.

The ongoing war, which began with the unprecedented Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has claimed thousands of lives, with more than 45,500 people reported dead in Gaza, the majority of whom are civilians. Despite claims that Gaza hospitals were being misused by Palestinian groups, the UN asserts that credible information to substantiate these allegations has been lacking.

Call for Independent Investigations and Accountability

The UN report ends with a call for independent investigations into the attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza. The report stresses the importance of thorough, transparent, and unbiased probes to ensure accountability for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Furthermore, the UN urges Israel, as the occupying power, to facilitate access to adequate healthcare for Palestinians and to prioritize the restoration of Gaza’s healthcare system for future recovery efforts. The report also demands the immediate release of medical workers arbitrarily detained during the conflict.